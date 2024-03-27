Donald Trump Resorts to Selling 'God Bless the USA' Bible Amid Mounting Legal Bills

'Broke' might not be the right description but former POTUS Donald Trump is definitely going through financial troubles. The 77-year-old is facing 91 felony charges across four indictments and the never-ending legal bills compelled him to sell Bibles on his Truth Social platform in a desperate attempt to return to the White House.

The Republican GOP front-runner urged the MAGA supporters to invest in a $59.99 'God Bless the USA' Bible in a video on Truth Social. On Tuesday, March 26, 2024, Trump promoted the holy book which is inspired by country singer Lee Greenwood's patriotic ballad, per ABC7. Every time the ex-president takes on a rally, the song plays in the background.

The ex-commander-in-chief wrote, "Happy Holy Week! Let's Make America Pray Again. As we lead into Good Friday and Easter, I encourage you to get a copy of the God Bless the USA Bible." Aside from the four criminal indictments, Trump is neck-deep in several civil charges and this led to a financial crunch.

In the video posted on the platform, Trump pushed, "All Americans need a Bible in their home, and I have many. It's my favorite book." He continued, "I'm proud to endorse and encourage you to get this Bible. We must make America pray again."

Meanwhile, the website selling it has capitalized on Trump's brand and dubbed the book "the only Bible endorsed by President Trump!" The description of the Bible says it is "Easy to read" with "large print" and a "slim design" that "invites you to explore God's Word anywhere, any time."

It has been said that the book is the latest 'commercial venture' by Trump ahead of the 2024 presidential elections. This version of the Bible has a King James Version translation, including copies of the U.S. Constitution, the Bill of Rights, the Declaration of Independence, and the Pledge of Allegiance, as well as a handwritten chorus of the famous Greenwood song.

Ahead in the video, Trump further pushed, "Religion and Christianity are the biggest things missing from this country. And I truly believe that we need to bring them back and have to bring them back fast. "I think it's one of the biggest problems we have. That's why our country is going haywire. We've lost religion in our country."

Apparently, Greenwood (Melvin Lee Greenwood) is a renowned face among Trump fans as the country singer performed during the former president's rallies many times. His patriotic ballad God Bless the USA gained prominence and witnessed several key events in the history of America including the 1988 US presidential election campaign, the Gulf War in 1991, and the 9/11 attacks.

The website also clarified the product "is not political and has nothing to do with any political campaign. GodBlessTheUSABible.com is not owned, managed, or controlled by Donald J. Trump, The Trump Organization, CIC Ventures LLC, or any of their respective principals or affiliates."

Instead, "GodBlessTheUSABible.com uses Donald J. Trump's name, likeness, and image under paid license from CIC Ventures LLC, which license may be terminated or revoked according to its terms."