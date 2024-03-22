Biden Takes a Dig at Trump’s $454M Debt Problems With a Joke at Latest Rally: ‘I Can’t Help You’

President Joe Biden took a swipe at former President Donald Trump with a joke to a crowd about the business mogul's financial problems in securing a $464 million bond that he has to pay post his New York civil fraud ruling. During a campaign fundraiser in Dallas, Texas, Biden made a joke about a man approaching him to talk about his substantial debts, Newsweek reported.

“I know not everyone’s feeling enthusiasm. The other day a defeated man … came up to me and said, Mr. President, I’m being crushed by debt, I’m completely wiped out,” Biden said. “I had to say, ‘I’m sorry Donald, I can’t help you.’” The crowd of around 100 individuals burst out laughing.

A New York judge determined in February in the case brought on by New York Attorney General Letitia James that Trump had committed financial fraud by purposefully inflating the value of his properties to obtain better bank loans, and as a result, he was fined $355 million. Upon factoring in interest, the whole fine will exceed $464 million.

To appeal the decision, Trump must pay the whole amount as a bond, which his legal team stated on Monday would be "practically impossible" for him to accomplish. After being approached by Trump's legal team, over 30 corporations declined to serve as sureties for the bond. If required, James has stated that she plans to follow a stricter course of action, saying, "If he does not have funds to pay off the judgment, then we will seek judgment enforcement mechanisms in court. And we will ask the judge to seize his assets."

With a series of wins in the primaries on March 12, Trump and Biden emerged as their respective parties' anticipated presidential nominees, perhaps paving the way for a replay of the 2020 election in November. While Trump's criminal record hinders his capacity to win over voters, Biden's 81 years of age appears to be a major issue for his voters.

Donald Trump asked 30 underwriters to put up his $464 million bond payment, but he couldn’t find one.



Yet Republicans chose a man with 6 bankruptcies, 4 criminal indictments, and more than a half billion dollars of debt as their presidential nominee.pic.twitter.com/Y1DNUSdffw — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) March 18, 2024

During his speech, in addition to making jokes about the president, Biden made jokes about Trump's age and mental agility, which have come under heavy criticism from Republicans. He quipped, "I'm 41," to the audience's chuckling and then went on to contrast himself with Trump by saying, "It's about the age of our ideals."

The Biden campaign has been having a field day making jokes about Trump's financial crisis, making jokes about Trump's dwindling fundraising figures in addition to the humor on his bond money, per The Hill.

I'm not an analyst, but Trump is broke, has no liquidity, and has been having a meltdown on Truth Social all day. He has no cash. His kids have no cash. Jared Kushner has lots of cash, but isn't stepping forward. Doesn't this suggest Trump is desperate and thus a security risk? pic.twitter.com/1pbTlnf4bt — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) March 19, 2024

“Not a Winning Campaign: Broke Don Hides in Basement,” the campaign wrote in an email. “Trump can’t raise money, isn’t campaigning, and is letting convicts and conspiracy theorists run his campaign.”

“Trailing your opponent in cash on hand by nearly 4 to 1 and hitting up donors to help cover your own personal debts instead of funding your campaign [is] a winning formula for November?” the campaign asked, mocking Trump.