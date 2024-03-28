Here's What 'The View' Panelists Think About Donald Trump's New Venture Selling Bible Merch

The View hosts hilariously mocked Donald Trump's new business venture, selling religious merchandise ahead of the 2024 presidential elections. The former president of the United States recently promoted and endorsed the 'God Bless the USA' Bible inspired by country singer Lee Greenwood's patriotic ballad.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan

The 77-year-old is desperate for his second term as America's president and it's safe to say he's leaving no stone unturned to secure his chair at the Oval Office. Recently, he resorted to religion to gain more support for his Make America Great Again (MAGA) campaign by urging people to 'Make America "Pray" Again,' per ABC7.

He took to his favorite Truth Social platform to invest their money in a $59.99 'God Bless the USA' Bible. The ex-commander-in-chief wrote, "Happy Holy Week! Let's Make America Pray Again. As we lead into Good Friday and Easter, I encourage you to get a copy of the God Bless the USA Bible."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lee Greenwood (@theleegreenwood)

In the video message, Trump further pushed, "All Americans need a Bible in their home, and I have many. It's my favorite book," adding, "I'm proud to endorse and encourage you to get this Bible. We must make America pray again."

However, his latest "religious" business collaboration didn't go well with ABC's daytime talk show The View, and they mocked the Republican for it on the recent episode, which aired on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. The all-female panelists labeled it "blasphemous" hypocrisy.

TRUMP IS NOW SELLING $60 BIBLES: #TheView co-hosts question how the former president hawking Bibles during Holy Week will go over with the party faithful. https://t.co/cVclFZQU98 pic.twitter.com/aFZ92OOmwu — The View (@TheView) March 27, 2024

After Whoopi Goldberg introduced the topic, the video cut to Trump's video urging supporters to buy the Bible. The comedian appeared confused and short of words. So, she asked her co-hosts to share their opinion on the politician's latest move, who also looked bewildered.

Moderator Joy Behar quipped, "The last time he was on his knees, he was looking to pick up a french fry," adding, "Please." She then reminded her co-panelists and the audience about Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen's testimony where he revealed his ex-boss once told him pastors are "all hustlers."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joy Behar (@joyvbehar)

The 80-year-old declared, "This is hypocrisy at its most religious!" Meanwhile, journalist Sara Haines interjected, "It's pandering." She further highlighted his other moves like selling golden sneakers, and refreshing everyone's memory on Trump's "unforgettable tweet about the taco bowls."

The 46-year-old quoted an author who previously appeared on The View and said, "You can either choose a strong man in the sword or you can walk in the path of Jesus." She further criticized, "You do not walk on the path of Jesus," slamming, "He's not an example" of someone who follows in God's footsteps.

Alyssa Farah Griffin, who formerly served under the Trump administration, added, "He's selling it for 60 dollars, and I am a Christian," noting that Christians who have been persecuted around the world die to hold one page of the scripture and "Trump is using to profit off it" that tells you a lot about the man.

Sunny Hostin felt a strong urge to speak something so badly, but restrained herself, "It's holy week, and I cannot say what I want to say."