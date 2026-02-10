MAGA Lawmakers Issue Grim Warning to Team USA Athletes

Florida Senator Rick Scott is enraged after U.S. athletes criticized their own country on the global stage during the 2026 Winter Olympics. Scott argued that those Olympians should be stripped of their uniforms.

Posting a video on X on Monday, Scott expressed concern and disappointment, while other MAGA lawmakers and influencers joined him in his latest demand. Some Republican lawmakers seem to be losing it over Team USA athletes voicing disapproval of their home country on the world stage.

While the athletes shared their opinions during the press conference, as they compete in Italy, Scott did not specify whose comments triggered him the most. However, his message was clear.

“Representing the United States—a beacon for freedom and democracy—at the Olympics is an honor. Anyone who feels otherwise should be stripped of their USA Olympic uniform,” Scott wrote.

"Representing the United States—a beacon for freedom and democracy—at the Olympics is an honor. Anyone who feels otherwise should be stripped of their USA Olympic uniform," Scott wrote.

Further, in the video, speaking about his disappointment in the athletes who “don’t want to represent the United States”, the Florida senator declared, “Any person who goes to the Olympics to represent the United States and then says they don’t want to represent the United States should be immediately stripped of their Olympic uniform”.

This whole meltdown happened after multiple U.S. athletes spoke out about the challenges of representing the country that grapples with unrest, including ICE violence and killings on the streets.

From freestyle skier Chris Lillis, figure skater Amber Glenn, and even skier Hunter Hess spoke about the internal politics causing a state of unrest in the U.S. Speaking about ICE, Lillis claimed to be “heartbroken” over what’s happening.

Adding to it, Glenn spoke out about the LGBTQ+ community and the troubles they are facing under Donald Trump’s presidential tenure. Meanwhile, Hess confessed to having “mixed emotions” about representing the U.S. He also mentioned that wearing the U.S. flag doesn’t mean he represents “everything that’s going on in the U.S.”

Team USA freestyle skiers say they feel bad about representing America at the Olympics due to ICE. "It brings up mixed emotions to represent the U.S. right now it's a little hard."

Hunter Hess’ comment earned the most criticism, as MAGA diehard and Florida Congressman Byron Donalds blasted him for his ungrateful remarks.

Taking to X, Donalds wrote, “YOU chose to wear our flag. YOU chose to represent our country. YOU chose to compete at the @Olympics. If that’s too hard for you, then GO HOME. Some things are bigger than politics. You just don’t get it.”

Taking to X, Donalds wrote, "YOU chose to wear our flag. YOU chose to represent our country. YOU chose to compete at the @Olympics. If that's too hard for you, then GO HOME. Some things are bigger than politics. You just don't get it."

Hess’ remarks even caught the attention of Donald Trump, who bashed the skier as a “real Loser” in his now-deleted Truth Social post. Trump argued that if Hess didn’t want to represent the U.S., he “shouldn’t have tried out for the Team.”

Further, the whole situation escalated when right-wing media personality Megyn Kelly and pro-Trump wrestler Jake Paul joined the argument. Paul stated that “If you don’t want to represent this country go live somewhere else”.

This led MAGA lawmakers to call for Hess to be disqualified from the Winter Olympics due to his comments at the press conference.