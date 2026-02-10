Team USA Olympians Respond After Trump Calls Hunter Hess a “Real Loser”

Team USA Winter Olympics athletes have expressed concern over President Donald Trump’s recent comments directed at 27-year-old freestyle skier Hunter Hess. Team members have responded to the President’s remarks in various ways.

Trump has expressed frustration following public criticism of his administration’s handling of immigrants and allegations that ICE agents have infringed on individuals’ rights and well-being.

Prominent stars at events such as the 68th Grammy Awards and the Super Bowl have publicly criticized Trump’s recent deportation actions and ICE shootings, using their platforms to voice their concerns.

The Olympic athletes’ responses followed Trump’s criticism of Hunter Hess, whom he called a “real loser” after Hess spoke out against unrest and ICE actions in the United States.

According to The Irish Star, Hess said that he does not support or represent everything currently happening in the U.S. and called out ICE during a press conference on Feb. 6. Hess further said that representing the American flag does not mean supporting every action taking place at home.

“It brings up mixed emotions to represent the U.S. right now,” Hess said. “It’s a little hard, there’s obviously a lot going on that I’m not the biggest fan of and I think a lot of people aren’t,” he added.

“Just because I’m wearing the flag doesn’t mean I represent everything that’s going on in the U.S.,” the Bend, Oregon native said.

Donald Trump responded to the Olympics stars’ comments on Truth Social and said, “U.S. Olympic skier Hunter Hess, a real loser, says he doesn’t represent his country in the current Winter Olympics.”

“If that’s the case, he shouldn’t have tried out for the team. Very hard to root for someone like this. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” the 79-year-old added.

In response to President Trump’s remarks, several Team USA athletes offered more measured statements. While some noted the challenge of balancing national pride with political issues, most emphasized unity, compassion, and pride in representing the United States.

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim urged the importance of athletes supporting one another during uncertain times. She stated she is proud to represent the U.S. and believes athletes should be free to express their views and lead with empathy.

“In moments like these, I think it is really important for us to unite and stand up for one another for all that’s going on,” said Chloe Kim.

“I’m really proud to represent the United States. The U.S. has given my family and I so much opportunity, but I also think that we are allowed to voice our opinions with what’s going on. I think that we need to lead with love and compassion, and I would love to see some more of that,” she added.

Snowboarders Bea Kim and Maddie Mastro echoed Chloe Kim’s views. Bea Kim highlighted diversity as one of the nation’s greatest strengths, while Mastro expressed sadness about recent events in the U.S.

“Diversity is what makes us a very strong country,” Mastro said, adding that she is saddened by what is happening at home.

On Saturday, American skier Mikaela Shiffrin also addressed the issue, calling it “an honor and a privilege” to represent Team USA.

“I think it’s always an honor and privilege to represent Team USA and to represent your country,” she said before adding that she would show up every single day for her team.

Freestyle skier Eileen Gu, who was born in the U.S. but competes for China, said she was disappointed that political controversy had affected the spirit of the Olympics.

“As someone who has been caught in the crossfire before, I feel sorry for the athletes,” Gu said. “I hope they can ski at their very best.”

A spokesperson from the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) also released a public statement in support of Hunter Hess and said, “Our focus is on Hunter’s protection and on ensuring he has the support and resources in place to compete on the world’s largest stage.”