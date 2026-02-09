‘Did You Hear the Boo?’ – After Viral Milan Moment, Booing Echoes in Usha and JD Vance’s Instagram Posts

Vice President JD Vance and wife, Usha, were at the Winter Olympic Games’ opening ceremony in Milan, Italy, on Friday, where they were booed by the crowd. The next stop for the couple is Armenia, but the booing hasn’t stopped, especially on social media.

JD and Second Lady Usha Vance shared pictures together with their kids on social media, and the caption on it read, “Vice President Vance and SLOTUS in Yerevan, Armenia, where VP Vance and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a historic civil nuclear agreement.”

The comments section of JD Vance and wife Usha’s post was completely eclipsed by remarks like “Were they booed there too?” and “2026 Boo Me tour,” to name a few. Another Instagram user asked, “Did you get booed there too, like at the Olympics?”

More remarks like “Booed there, booed there, booed everywhere” and “Heard Vance was booed and made the they don’t like me face” flooded the comments section of the couple’s joint Instagram post.

Meanwhile, sharing pictures from Milan after the embarrassing incident at the Winter Olympics, Usha Vance wrote on Instagram, “What a thrilling start to the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan! Go Team USA — we’re rooting for you.”

United by humor, netizens dropped comments like, “Could you repeat that? I couldn’t hear over the boos,” and “Boos too loud to post a video?” Some more comments like “You were booed. They hate you and so do we,” and “Thank you, Italians, for the enthusiastic booing” surfaced in the comments section. “How does it feel to get booed while millions are watching?” another netizen asked.

Meanwhile, when US President Donald Trump was asked about the booing incident, he mentioned that he was “surprised.” He was asked by a reporter, “Did you see that the vice president got booed during the opening ceremony, though? What do you make of that?”

Trump replied, “No, is that true? Is that right? It’s surprising! Because people like him. Well, I mean, he is in a foreign country, you know, in all fairness. He doesn’t get booed in this country.”

Last month, Usha and JD Vance announced that their “family is growing” in a joint statement on social media. The couple is expecting their fourth child in July. They wrote, “We’re very happy to share some exciting news. Our family is growing,” sharing the news of Usha’s fourth pregnancy, in a joint statement.

“We’re very excited to share the news that Usha is pregnant with our fourth child, a boy. Usha and the baby are doing well, and we are all looking forward to welcoming him in late July. During this exciting and hectic time, we are particularly grateful for the military doctors who take excellent care of our family and for the staff members who do so much to ensure that we can serve the country while enjoying a wonderful life with our children,” they added in their statement.

JD and Usha Vance’s love story began at Yale Law School. The couple, who got married in 2014, occupied headline space last year after Usha was photographed at a public event without her wedding ring. After which, Usha Vance’s spokesperson clarified that “a mother of three young children, who does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her ring sometimes.”