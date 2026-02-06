Gavin Newsom Slams Trump After Olympic Committee Pleaded Fans Not to Boo U.S. Delegation

Gavin Newsom slammed Donald Trump and the administration after the Olympic committee was forced to plead with fans not to boo the US delegates. Newsom called Trump out on ruining the US’ reputation globally.

Newsom called it a disgrace for the Olympic officials to tell the crowd not to boo Vance and “Little Marco.” Given the current uproar over ICE and the Trump administration, the Olympic committee had to make sure no one jeers at JD Vance and Marco Rubio at the opening ceremony for the Milano Cortina Winter Games.

DONALD TRUMP HAS RUINED AMERICA’S REPUTATION! The Olympic Committee had to PLEAD with the crowd: please, please don’t boo the U.S. delegation, led by JD Vance and Little Marco. SUCH A DISGRACE! pic.twitter.com/qa10Al3MOh — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) February 6, 2026



JD Vance is at the Winter Olympics in Italy along with his wife, Usha Vance and their kids. He’s leading the US delegation opening ceremony with Marco Rubio. He spoke to the US team members, cheering for them. Vance motivated the team members and said, “The whole country, Democrat, Republican, Independent, we’re all rooting for you, we’re all cheering for you, and we know you’re going to make us proud.”

The Department of Homeland Security was also there for the security of the US delegates at the games. DHS also had to confirm in a statement that ICE does not conduct immigration operations in foreign countries.

Italians have been in extreme shock after learning about the ICE violence and murder of U.S. citizens Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti. As a result, they were protesting against US delegates.

Moreover, IOC President Kirsty Coventry said it would be expected if people jeered at the US officials when she was asked about the current geopolitical situation. She also added that everyone should be respectful of each other during the opening ceremony.

The Interbationlal Ilympic Committee is asking fans not to boo, but I, a dedicated American citizen and full time Vance/Rubio hater, am demanding that fans DO boo. https://t.co/t2LmcwxXge — magicmolly (@magicmolly86) February 5, 2026



Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala also condemned ICE, “This is a militia that kills. It’s a militia that signs its own permits to enter people’s houses. They’re not welcome in Milan. Can’t we just say ‘no’ to Trump for once?”

Meanwhile, many people are posting on X, convincing whoever is attending the Olympics to boo hard at the US officials. One user posted, “Boo him. Boo him loudly, repeatedly, and without remorse. The man is a spineless opportunist who hitched his wagon to a deranged narcissist and helped wreck America’s standing in the world. He’s earned every jeer.”

Another one posted a photo of Trump with clown makeup and added, “He made our country into a laughingstock, it’s a disgrace.” The third one commented, “I’d boo even louder. And longer. It would be deafening!!”