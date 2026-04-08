MAGA Influencer Urges U.S. Military to Defy Trump’s Orders: “This Is Not Hysteria”

MAGA influencer Tucker Carlson released a two-hour-long podcast warning U.S. citizens and suggesting that the military should defy Donald Trump. The video addressed the war with Iran and what could happen if officials continue following such orders.

He urged White House officials and the U.S. military to stand up against Trump if he tries to commit war crimes in Iran. He has over 5.5 million subscribers, and the video has received 1,720,881 views so far.

He said, “Unless somebody puts the brakes on right away, we’re going to wind up in a place that we can’t even imagine. And so that means, because this is obvious to anyone who’s paying any attention, that if you work in the White House, work in the U.S. military, now it’s time to say, no, absolutely not.”

After Trump’s unhinged post threatening that ‘a whole civilization will die tonight’ in reference to Iran, Tucker Carlson is now encouraging White House staffers and the military to disobey Trump if he orders the use of a weapon of mass destruction. pic.twitter.com/l7nPUwNQrW — NowThis Impact (@nowthisimpact) April 7, 2026

His remarks came after Trump threatened Iran in his Truth Social post. He wrote, “whole civilization will die tonight,” if Iran doesn’t comply. A ceasefire deal was reached earlier, but uncertainty remains in the situation.

Carlson began the podcast by saying that millions of Americans consider Trump a protector, which is why they voted for him. He questioned whether people, especially Christians, can still trust him.

He also said their faith should have been shaken in January when Trump gave the green signal to capture Nicolás Maduro. He explained the president’s agenda was to take oil from Venezuela. He also pointed out that the president did not place his hand on a Bible while taking the presidential oath.

TUCKER CARLSON: “If you work in the White House or in the US military, now is the time to say NO, ABSOLUTELY NOT or resign.” pic.twitter.com/PnjzqaU3H4 — The Resonance (@Partisan_12) April 7, 2026

He suggested the officials and the military should directly refuse the president’s orders. He added, “If you’re thinking about using some weapons and mass destruction, it’s the population of Iran, in whose name we liberated Iran, we killed their religious leader for their benefit. Do you remember that? This was last month.”

He also said officials directly connected to Trump should resign. He said he would do whatever he could legally to stop this. He stated, “And if given the order, I’m not carrying it out. Figure out the codes on the football yourself. Because everything hangs in the balance right now.”

Carlson also criticized those who he said are ‘sleepwalking’ and believe the threat is not real. He added, “This is not hysteria. This is 100% real.” his video has over 77K likes, showing thousands of people believe in his message.