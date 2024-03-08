Madonna Opens Up About Her 'Near-Death' Experience and Claims She Spoke To God'

Madonna, the Queen of Pop, had previously acknowledged that she had a potentially fatal bacterial infection and spent 48 hours in a medically induced coma. The Frozen hitmaker had to postpone her Celebration World Tour last year due to the sudden medical scare. “I was in an induced coma for 48 hours,” in a widely shared video shot by a fan during her tour, Madonna was heard stating. As per The Hollywood Reporter, she also expressed gratitude to her then-Kabbalah instructor, who had supported her during her hospital stay.

“The only voice I heard was his. I heard him say, ‘Squeeze my hand.'” The Material Girl songstress recently opened up about her terrifying "near-death" experience at the start of her five-night concert in Los Angeles. “I’m not kidding. It was pretty scary. Obviously, I didn’t know for four days, because I was in an induced coma. But when I woke up, the first word I said was ‘No.’ Anyway, that’s what my assistant tells me,” Madonna told the crowd.

As per CNN, “It was a strange thing to finally not feel like I was in control,” she said. “I have fallen off a lot of horses and broken a lot of bones. I have a titanium hip. I mean, the list goes on and on, but nothing can stop me.”

She added, “I’m pretty sure that God was saying to me, ‘Do you wanna come with us? You wanna come with me? You wanna go this way?’ And I said, ‘No. No. No!” She praised Dr. Agus by calling him “a very special man in the audience tonight.” Among her medical team members in attendance was Dr. David Agus who saved her life.

“He’s put up with so many entertaining phone calls from me. When I was sick this summer and I literally couldn’t walk from my bed to the toilet, I would call him every other day and ask him why I didn’t have any energy,” she said while thanking him. “When was my energy gonna come back? When was I gonna feel myself again? When could I go back on tour again? When, when, when, when, when, when, when? And all he would say was, ‘Go outside in the sun.’” When she responded that she avoided the sun and had flawless skin, Dr. Agus clarified, “Go outside in the sun. You need vitamin D so your kidneys will keep working.”

“And I hate the sun, but I did it anyways, and it was so hard for me to walk from my house to the backyard and sit in the sun,” Madonna said. “I know that sounds insane, but it was difficult, and I didn’t know when I could get up again and when I could be myself again, or when I would have my energy back. It was a strange thing to finally not feel like I was in control. And that was my lesson to let go.”

The 4 Minutes songstress concluded by thanking “everyone who’s here that took care of me and listened to all of my endless complaining and need for predictions that I could not have. You are patient and you are kind, and you still are. You still help me take care of everybody I know that’s sick. Thank you so much, wherever you are.” finally she expressed her gratitude towards her children, who “really helped me pull through because they worked so hard and… I didn’t want to let them down.”