‘Teen Mom’ Fans Demand Cast Bringing ‘Negative Energy’ Should Be ‘Removed’ From the Show

In a recent internet rage, Teen Mom viewers asked that a cast member be fired from the program. Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, the spinoff's most recent season, debuted on July 19, 2023. The casts of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 are followed in the MTV series.

Amber Portwood, Catelyn Lowell, Cheyenne Floyd, and Maci Bookout are among the original Teen Mom cast members who have jumped to Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, while Ashley Jones, Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline, and Leah Messer are among the Teen Mom 2 actors and actresses that have been on the spinoff.

Fans are growing less and less enthusiastic about one cast member, which is Ashley, as the show goes on, per The Sun.

Please let them replace Ashley next season. That bitch is so damn miserable. #TeenMom #TeenMomNextChapter — PRO-CHOICE AF. (@MrsChica_305) August 11, 2023

One Twitter user, @Chase_McKayy, expressed their displeasure with the current season of the show. "I wish they would remove Ashley from Teen Mom. She’s nothing but negative energy," they wrote. Another user, @klova712, said, "Why TF is Ashley still on this show.? B***h so damn Negative!" Another fan, @racheal_renee, ranted, "How is Ashley supposed to ever work in any professional workplace, you’re going to come across people you don’t mesh with all the time. She’s getting into the medical field right?! Is she just gonna spit on every patient who gives her attitude?" Another viewer,@stephanydep, tweeted, "Can you please remove Ashley from the show? She’s the absolute worst."

Meanwhile, one user, @TeenMomTea, commented on Asley's relationship with Cheyenne and tweeted, "Ashley was uninvited to Cheyenne's wedding because of her own crappy behavior. And it doesn’t look like she is willing to take any responsibility."

This needs to be Ashley last season. She’s not even on the same page as the other girls. Ashley is the new Farrah of #TeenMom #NextChapter — Kee🌸 (@_PiecesofKee) August 10, 2023

Ashley and Cheyenne have had a contentious relationship for a long time, and it appears that their conflict began when Chey refused to invite Ashley to her wedding last year, citing cast conflict as the cause.

The mother of two sent her adversary the information. Ashley's exclusion from the party drew criticism from some of her fans, but Cheyenne defended herself online. Cheyenne explained her reasoning, "Everyone on the cast was invited to our wedding then we filmed TMFR two weeks before our wedding and things changed. That's all."

Cheyenne was shot 13 times last year when she was riding with her children, Ryder, 5, and Ace, 1. In addition to developing PTSD as a result of the tragedy, Cheyenne also had her breast implants physically harmed by the firing. “So this boob is like dented at the bottom where there was a really big bruise," she explained in an episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, per Distractify. “But this one the muscle collapsed so it pushed my implant up here so my implant sits on top of my chest and it's hard as a rock and it hurts so bad when I lay on my back. It, like, sticks out."

