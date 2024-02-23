Machine Gun Kelly Gets Blackout Tattoo to Prove Commitment to Wife Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly's latest body art, a shocking blackout tattoo covering his upper body and arms, is more than just ink on skin. It's a declaration of commitment to his girlfriend, Megan Fox, in their tumultuous yet passionate relationship. The couple, known for their on-again/off-again dynamic since 2020, seems to be making strides toward solidifying their bond.

Only a few days after Megan, 37, flaunted her striking new tattoo at the People's Choice Awards, the musician, 33, startled fans on Tuesday by revealing his blackout tattoo, which spans his upper body and both arms. Although MGK, real name Colson Baker, claimed to have changed his appearance for a "spiritual purpose," admirers believe he did so as a "testament" to his love with the Jennifer's Body actress. An insider revealed, "Colson has told Megan that one major reason he did his latest blackout tattoo was not only for a spiritual reason, but he also wanted her to know he did it for her," as per Yahoo!

According to the insider, MGK is resolved to show his commitment to the couple's future progress in a constructive way so they may start "a new love bond." The insider continued, "He wants her to know that no matter what one does with their own body, they both share each other and his body is her body and he also wants to remove so much confusion from his previous tattoos. He wants to move the confusion that ends up in their relationship from time to time and show her he can change for the benefit of himself and their relationship."

The insider concluded by saying, "It sounds very deep, but it is genuine and Megan is eating it up and loves it. He wanted to let her know that the new ink was also a testament to her and where they could go from here, that as much joy they had had with each other, he wanted it to be a blank space and make new memories and make a new love bond with each other." MGK, whose previous tattoos include a large cross on his chest and underneath patches on his arms, revealed the new appearance on Instagram and stated that "44 needles" were used for the body art.

Before beginning the process, the rock musician had a "spiritual consultation," according to his tattoo artist Roxx, who spoke with TMZ in another interview. In this session, MGK told her that his previous tattoos were "chaotic" and no longer fit with his present state of mind. She added that MGK visited her exclusive Los Angeles studio four days a week for thirteen six-hour sessions, beginning the process in mid-December. Although the project is "one of the biggest she's done in such a short time," the artist acknowledges that there is more work to be done on the musician.