In a recent episode of ABC's The View, the notorious puppet, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, operated by comedian Robert Smigel, took center stage and left the hosts, particularly Joy Behar, in stitches with his biting humor, per DECIDER.

Triumph wasted no time as he playfully jabbed at Behar, poking fun at her age with a sharp wit that caught everyone off guard. The wise-cracking, cigar-smoking puppet dismissed any notion of being a "good boy," setting the tone for a blend of discomfort and entertainment. As Smigel joined the Hot Topics table later, Triumph's biting remarks lingered in the air.

Recounting his experience at Joy Behar's supposed 80th birthday party, the irreverent puppet didn't shy away from mentioning the host's age, teasing her about the last time they met at her birthday party the previous year. Behar, a seasoned comic herself, engaged in the banter, asking Triumph if he had a good time. Triumph, staying true to his insult comic persona, responded, "Oh, that was tremendous. I was at Joy Behar’s 80th birthday party. I performed. Oh, what a night it was. It was an open bar and an open casket." The puppet continued with a cheeky remark. “Joy, you and I both got so drunk we were fighting over who got to sniff Hillary Clinton‘s chair,” he quipped.

Triumph the Insult Comic Dog recalls performing at Joy Behar's 80th birthday party: "You and I got so drunk we were fighting over who got to sniff Hillary Clinton's chair."

Behar, slightly miffed, questioned Triumph's fixation on her age when he complimented her by stating her age. Triumph, undeterred, continued his comedic assault, stating, "Joy, you realize you’re 81, you’re old enough to run for president… and to watch The View! You’re right in the demographic of The View now!" Triumph humorously added, "I love The View, It’s inspiring, it’s empowering. It’s a place – women feel safe here, except from other women," after facing backlash from the panelists.

Behar, acknowledging Triumph's signature insult dog persona, told the audience, "He’s The Insult Dog. That’s his thing." As per The US Sun, the light moment occurred right in the middle of a heated debate between Behar and co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin about reproductive rights. "I want to remind people about Trump who is the presumptive nominee for the Republican party. He described himself in 1999 and 2000 as pro-choice. You know he was pro-choice in the old days, okay?" the seasoned writer stated as she continued, "But when running in 2016 - I saw this on television - there has to be some form of punishment for women who have abortions he said."

However, Griffin interrupted Behar saying, "And he was rarely condemned by pro-lifers." the political commentator did not appear pleased with the sudden disruption, she shouted back, "Okay! He has walked that back a little but can you trust that man? I don't think so."

