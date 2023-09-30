The Kardashians are renowned for their opulent lifestyle and headline-grabbing scandals, the famous 'momager', Kris Jenner faced one such scratching scandal in 2020. She was charged with "indecent behavior" by her former bodyguard Marc McWilliams. In the legal documents acquired by Us Weekly back then, the reality star's former protection officer claimed that he was "subjected to a pattern of unwanted and unwelcome sexual advances" while working for Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian. The inappropriate behavior, according to McWilliams, allegedly started in May 2017 when he was hired to work for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians personalities.

According to the legal records, the Hulu star allegedly made remarks "of an overtly sexual nature" about McWilliams, referring to his physical attractiveness, inquiring about his sex life, and urging they "engage in a romantic and sexual relationship." Jenner allegedly engaged in "non-consensual physical contact" in May 2017 despite McWilliams' "repeatedly" complaining to his company, David Shield Security. Additionally, he alleges that he saw Jenner make "lewd suggestive, sexual, sexist, racist, homophobic and other forms of discriminatory remarks at him and his coworkers." In September 2018, McWilliams was "suspended" from working with Jenner, but he continued to give security to the Poosh founder. Eventually, he was "terminated" from Jenner's security team.

However, both Kris and Kourtney refuted the claims, calling them "fabricated lies". The Kardashians lawyer, Marty Singer, had exclusively told TMZ back then, "Kris categorically denies ever behaving inappropriately toward Marc McWilliams. The security guard worked outside the house and he never even went into Kris' house. Kris had very little interaction with him. After the guard was repeatedly caught sleeping in his car while on the job, the security company was asked not to assign him to work there in the future. The guard never made any complaints to his employer about Kris until contriving this ludicrous claim." He added, "Although Kourtney is named in the suit, she is not accused of doing anything improper with the guard, nor did she do so." The singer further explained that the former bodyguard thinks Kourtney is also accountable for what he considers to be retribution, which is why he is also suing her.

Singer concluded by saying, "It is outrageous that anyone can sue anyone in America and believe there is no recourse when pursuing fictional and meritless claims. When Kris and Kourtney defeat this ridiculous, frivolous lawsuit they intend to immediately sue McWilliams and his attorneys for malicious prosecution."In the legal documents, Marc had also claimed that he was "wrongfully terminated, in part, due to discrimination by defendants based upon race." As the US Sun had reported, he continued by alleging that Kris and her group have since participated in "harassment, intimidation, and other threatening misconduct to discourage or prevent (him) from bringing any form of action." A $3 million lawsuit filed by McWilliams against Kris is still unresolved.

As of 2023, the Daily Mail reported that a year after being ordered to settle the matter through private arbitration, the matriarch of the Kardashian family, and her former bodyguard have not been able to agree. She now has an additional 13 months to resolve the situation. They were each given a deadline of January 6, 2023, by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Armen Tamzarian last year to locate an arbitrator, typically a private judge, who would hear the claims of both parties and decide the case. Both Jenner, 67, and McWilliams, who first lodged a lawsuit against the reality star in September 2020, were not present in court during their January hearing.

