Looking Inside Tiffany Trump’s Difficult Relationship With Her Father: “It’s Gotten Much Worse”

The beginning of her father Donald Trump's first presidential campaign was a watershed moment in Tiffany Trump's private life. While Tiffany was far less visible on the campaign trail than her older half-siblings Ivanka, Don Jr., and Eric, she did make an appearance with her father in the days leading up to the 2016 election and gave a speech at the 2016 Republican National Convention in July.

But in 2017, rumors began to circulate that Tiffany and her father's already troubled relationship had reached new lows when he assumed office in January 2017.

Here is Tiffany Trump's high school graduation

Donald Trump and her mother Marla with her. pic.twitter.com/aa3FRstWeP — Riley (@riley1999) April 16, 2024

During that time, one source told People, "Since the inauguration, Tiffany and her father have sometimes gone for months without speaking and she went a very long time without seeing him.

The last time she was at a family function with him, it was awkward for her and she didn’t feel totally welcome." The source also informed the publication that the father-daughter relationship that formed during the 2016 campaign was fleeting. The insider added, "They always had a strained relationship her whole life, and it got exacerbated by the presidency. It’s gotten much worse now."

The former President's strained relationship with Marla at the conclusion of their marriage is the reason why Tiffany isn't as involved as his other children, according to another source.

They added, "So Tiffany didn’t get to be as intimately involved with the family dynamic as Ivanka, Eric and Donnie Jr. She doesn’t really talk about her dad a lot. She’s always been somewhat independent of the whole family."

Nevertheless, the connection between the two was rocky from the start. The billionaire was seen objectifying Tiffany when she was only one year old in one of the several scandalous tapes that surfaced before Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

In a 1994 episode of Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous, Donald and Maples flaunted their extravagant lifestyle. Additionally, the Republican presidential candidate made an assumption about Tiffany's potential inherited qualities when he wondered whether she would inherit her mother's physical characteristics.

As reported by Insider Edition, he said on the show, "Well, I think that she's got a lot of Marla. She's a really beautiful baby — and she's got Marla's legs." He went on to say, "We don't know whether she's got this part yet, but time will tell," while making an explicit gesture toward his own chest.

Tiffany was reared in Calabasas, California by Maples, apart from her famous father, after being born on October 13, 1993, in West Palm Beach, Florida.

She spent much of her youth on the West Coast, thus her interaction with Donald was limited to special events and holidays spent in New York or Mar-a-Lago.

In 2016, Tiffany discussed the father-daughter connection with People and stated, "We see each other as much as possible and of course we speak on the phone. I think regardless of distance, I don't think that dictates any relationship strains. I really have an emotional bond with him and he was always just the funniest, most loving father. I'm so lucky to have parents who are so supportive of me, of each other."