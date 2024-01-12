In a legal showdown drama, former President Donald Trump faces a prominent challenge as his legal team argues for presidential immunity in a criminal case. Legal experts and former prosecutors are skeptical about the viability of Trump’s immunity plea, emphasizing the seriousness of the case and its potential implications. Andrew Weissmann, a former senior prosecutor for Robert Mueller, shared details regarding the legal intricacies of the case during a recent appearance on MSNBC’s The Last Word With Lawrence O'Donnell.

Also Read: Seth Meyers Jokes About Trump's 2020 Electoral Fraud Claims, Says Former POTUS Has Lost 'His Mind'

Weissman shared that the Justice Department would probably argue against any doctrine of presidential immunity, exclaiming, "I'm going to see whether the court adopts that broad sweep that Judge Tanya Chutkan did, their backup argument is that even if it applies to what's called the 'outer perimeter' of the president's functions, this case does not involve conduct that is within the president's functions." Weissmann referred to Judge Chutkan’s decision, labeling it 'the more correct' interpretation based on precedent set by the Supreme Court and courts of appeals.

Andrew Weissmann on Lawrence O’Donnell quoting John Locke “where law ends, tyranny begins,” at least validates the reading I did for the public policy masters I wasted so much time getting, while ignorant, dipshit federal judges like Cannon sit around farting in their robes. — FakaktaSouth (@FakaktaSouth) September 16, 2022

One major key aspect of the case is the stay Trump needs, effectively putting the legal proceedings on hold while his immunity claim is considered at every court. Weissmann shared, "The second issue I'm gonna be really focused on is whether they address the stay, and whether it was appropriate for this case to be heard by the D.C. Circuit at this time because the clock is everything here."

Also Read: 'The View' Co-Hosts Outraged by Trump Calling Rebels Hostages: "How Dare He Play with That Word!"

As per RawStory, addressing the bigger picture of the case, Weissmann spoke about the importance of holding Presidents accountable for potential criminal actions. He said, "If you are a president or a former president, and you are worried about doing something that is criminal, that's not a bad thing, that's a good thing for the law to hold you accountable if you are actually thinking of violating the law. We do not want a system where... that is not possible. In many ways, the big lesson that we are discussing this tonight. But it's a sign of what we have come to that this is actually a serious issue that is going to be addressed by the court. Because... I think there's no way that Donald Trump is going to win this argument [Tuesday]."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Stephen Maturen

Also Read: As Nikki Haley’s Poll Numbers Rise, Trump Attacks Her Citizenship Status, Same as He Did With Obama

Contrary to Trump's argument for immunity, Weissmann emphasized the value of a system that upholds the rule of law and prevents any undue shielding of individuals from legal consequences. Looking ahead to the appeals court, Weissmann expressed skepticism about Trump's chances of success. As the legal proceedings unfold, all eyes are on the courtroom, where Trump's immunity plea will be put to the test. Legal experts and observers alike anticipate the court's decision and the potential implications for the future accountability of presidents and public officials.

More from Inquisitr

Mark Ruffalo Slams Musk’s X for Allowing ‘Disinformation’ After Unwittingly Posting AI Fakes of Trump

Donald Trump Could Be ‘Doe 174’ in the Newly Released Jeffrey Epstein Documents: Report