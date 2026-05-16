Lauren Sanchez Was Engaged Multiple Times Before Jeff Bezos And Her Exes Have Some Very Slamming Things to Say

Lauren Sánchez Bezos and billionaire Jeff Bezos were married to other people before tying the nuptial knot in April 2025. While the tech mogul and writer-philanthropist MacKenzie Scott parted ways in 2019 after nearly 25 years together, helicopter pilot and Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell also ended their 14-year relationship in the same year. Nevertheless, Lauren is infamous for her relationship history: she has been engaged more than once, but only two of those relationships reached the marriage stage.

Lauren got engaged to Rory Markas, a sports journalist and a radio broadcaster, for the first time while she was an intern in L.A. According to Page Six, an insider said the two broke up after she changed her job and found love in NFL star Anthony Miller in 1996. At the time, he was a member of the Denver Broncos team. The report states that they dated for 4 years and engaged for 1.5 yearss before calling it off in 2000.

Oh, Lauren Sanchez is definitely a woman…she was one of those women who bounced around and dated pro athletes from various sports (including Tony Gonzalez of the Chiefs, Derek Fisher of the Lakers, Anthony Miller of the Broncos, etc, etc, etc.) pic.twitter.com/qQlAQGVdpU — Ken (@Air_Bear_1) January 18, 2026

In 2019, in an interview with the Daily Mail, Miller stated that Lauren forced him to propose to her and was not loyal to him. He that he couldn’t “trust” her and she would be linked to people. “She was cheating on me with other guys. I found out when I looked in her diary, and I found out more after I broke up with her,” he said.

Meanwhile, sources close to the former TV host refuted Miller’s claims, suggesting he had rather cheated on her with a stripper.

Two years later, Lauren found love in the South of Pico star Henry Simmons, but, as with her previous relationships, this one also had a short shelf life, and the couple ended things in 2004, after spending much of their time engaged. Another Page Six report suggests that she allegedly began a relationship with her ex-husband, Patrick Whitesell, while she was engaged to Simmons.

Jeff Bezos met Lauren Sanchez via her ex husband. Patrick “Whitesell” is a Jewish talent exec that works with Ari Emanuel. What’s Double Back? It has another Baphomet logo. 🏳️‍⚧️ ⚧️ @kanyewest pic.twitter.com/Tvx9bkKx9Y — Lara Libre 🦅 (@LaraLibreUSA) April 18, 2025

Considering a turbulent string of failed relationships, the 56-year-old reportedly dated her current husband, Jeff Bezos, for at least five years before ultimately getting married in the sixth year. She has been subjected to significant scrutiny and public judgment. And why not? The couple made their relationship official while they were already married to other people.

This raised eyebrows about how long the two had been dating. In fact, soon after the news of their relationship surfaced, a source close to Patrick Whitesell told Us Weekly, “Patrick [Whitesell] was totally blindsided. He had no idea how serious the affair was or how long it was going on for. Patrick had no idea she was having an affair with Jeff.”

But Lauren had the internet in a chokehold after she sparked cheating rumors in September 2025 with a cryptic post on her social media. Soon after her mother-in-law’s demise, the helicopter pilot flew down to Mexico with her husband. However, it was her cryptic post that sparked online discourse, reading, “Sometimes the hardest work is tolerating the unknown.”

While a section of internet users believed that the billionaire was already cheating on her, others remained sympathetic.