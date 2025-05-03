Every Wild Rumor About Lauren Sánchez—And Why They’re Impossible to Ignore

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos’ relationship didn’t exactly begin in a quiet corner. Back in 2019, the National Enquirer dropped a bombshell report that claimed the former news anchor and the Amazon billionaire were involved in an extramarital affair.

That revelation opened the floodgates to years of messy headlines and endless speculation surrounding Sánchez, and let’s just say, the rumors haven’t let up.

When their romance first came to light, Us Weekly reported that Sanchez’s then-husband, powerhouse agent Patrick Whitesell, had been “blindsided” by the affair. And as the couple’s relationship continued to make news, it seemed like new stories and new whispers surfaced at every turn.

By 2024, with their engagement on full display, Sánchez found herself in the spotlight again. This time, it was because of an eyebrow-raising report in the Daily Mail that claimed that Bezos was planning to spend a jaw-dropping $600 million on a wedding in Aspen.

Bezos quickly shut that rumor down, with the tweet, “This whole thing is completely false — none of this is happening.” Still, the road to the altar continued to stir up drama, from cosmetic surgery chatter to resurfaced tales from exes.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez to tie the knot this summer in Italy after a two-year engagement pic.twitter.com/iRUJwUSaUY — Naija (@Naija_PR) March 23, 2025

One of the more bizarre claims came from former NFL player Anthony Miller, who once dated Sánchez. In January 2019, Miller alleged he found out she was cheating on him after reading her diary. But sources close to Sánchez told the Daily Mail that the cheating wasn’t on her end; it was Miller who had been unfaithful.

Then there’s Alanna Zabel, Sánchez’s former yoga instructor, who added her voice to the gossip mill. In a 2025 blog post, Zabel wrote that Sánchez once confided she had breast implants and revealed that Sánchez had a “thing” for former president Bill Clinton.

According to Zabel, this crush was the reason Sánchez sometimes wore revealing outfits to high-profile events where she might cross paths with Clinton, including Donald Trump’s 2025 inauguration.

Speaking of that event, Donald Trump himself was notably missing from a leaked guest list for the Bezos-Sánchez wedding, according to a Daily Mail report in March 2025. But Ivanka Trump made the cut.

Jeff Bezos fiancée Lauren Sanchez through the years. pic.twitter.com/UQW79KsHJh — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 16, 2025

As for the wedding venue, a rep for the mayor of Venice told CNN that the couple planned to tie the knot in the historic city, aboard Bezos’ $500 million superyacht, Koru. However, insiders quickly pushed back, denying that the wedding would happen on the yacht. The Koru has its rumor trail too, especially after photos surfaced of a mysterious female figurehead mounted on its prow.

With its long flowing hair, pronounced cheekbones, and hourglass shape, people couldn’t help but wonder: was it Lauren?

Sánchez herself addressed the speculation in Vogue in 2023. “I’m very flattered, but it’s not [me],” she clarified. She even joked, “It would need a bigger bust” to match her physique. The figurehead, she said, was modeled after the Norse goddess Freyja.

But if Sánchez didn’t get a statue in her honor, she still got a proposal, right on that yacht, in May 2023.

Still, even being an engaged woman didn’t stop the internet from buzzing when Mark Zuckerberg was caught sneaking a look at her cleavage during Trump’s 2025 inauguration.

The moment went viral, with viewers speculating whether Zuckerberg’s wife, Priscilla Chan, had something to say about his wandering gaze. Interestingly, Zuckerberg didn’t appear on the leaked wedding guest list either. Coincidence? Maybe. Maybe not.

From yacht figureheads to infamous diary entries, and even a Zuckerberg side-eye, Lauren Sánchez’s life is as glamorous as it is gossiped about. And the rumors show no signs of slowing down.