Lauren Who? Sánchez’s Ex-Husband is Living Dream Life With Much Younger Bride Post-Divorce

Lauren Sanchez found her happily ever after with Jeff Bezos when they revealed their relationship to the public in 2019. The two were married to different people at that time, so their romance drew instant criticism.

At that time, Sanchez was married to Patrick Whitesell, who split from her in 2019 after being married for 14 long years. They have two kids together but decided to part ways. Apart from controversial timelines, it’s suspected that the two were already separated from their partners long before initiating divorce.

Lauren and Jeff got engaged in 2023 and married this year in a dreamy Venice wedding. Jeff and Lauren seem to have an age-appropriate relationship with only a six-year gap. But her ex-husband, Whitesell, married a younger model after their divorce.

He married model Pia, who is eighteen years younger than him. The two got married in 2021 and still seem to be growing strong despite the huge age gap. The age gap does not seem to bother them. They look great together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pia (@pia)

Even in the 60s, Whitesell looked great standing next to a much younger wife. Pia is 41 years old. Hollywood has several couples with massive age gaps, such as Amal, who is 17 years younger than George Clooney.

Yeah, apparently that is the newer wife, and Lauren Sanchez only had 1 kid with Tony Gonzalez, and 2 with her ex husband pic.twitter.com/zGRbt8l4A1 — Pragmatic Pessimist #EatTheRich (@cagomez) June 28, 2025

Even after four years of marriage, the two seem in love. Pia often posts sweet tributes for her husband on Insta. However, they keep other parts of their relationship away from social media.

Their relationship isn’t as public as the Bezos couple. The two seem happy as Pia posts about their travel photos and red carpet events on her Instagram profile.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pia (@pia)

Just like his ex-wife, Lauren Sanchez, he also started dating in 2019 and then got engaged in 2020. The two got married the next year in a small private wedding. They did not have a big wedding like Sanchez and Bezos.

The news of their wedding came out via a photo posted by Pia, in which she was wearing a Mrs. Whitesell denim jacket. They share glimpses of their marriage on different occasions but also maintain privacy. They are goofy around each other, so the age gap isn’t a problem in their connection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pia (@pia)

After the divorce, Sanchez and Whitesell shared custody of the kids, Ella and Evan. Pia also has two kids from her previous marriage, so they do have a bit of a blended family vibe. She congratulated Evan after his school graduation on Instagram.