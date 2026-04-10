Lara Trump’s Military Interview Labeled ‘Tone-Deaf’ as Netizens Highlight Concerns

Lara Trump is facing backlash for her recent post about a military segment on her Fox News show, My View. Donald Trump‘s daughter-in-law posted a trailer for an upcoming interview with a former fighter pilot amid the U.S. war with Iran. She was labeled “tone-deaf,” “dumb,” and “annoying” by the netizens.

Trump shared the trailer on Wednesday, April 8, starring her and a fighter pilot, Matthew “Whiz” Buckley. She captioned the video, “TOPGUN fighter pilot Matthew ‘Whiz’ Buckley joins My View THIS WEEKEND to share the reality of our American military training, intelligence and execution,” with three American flag emojis.

The video started with her saying how impressed she is after the rescue of a U.S. soldier from Iran. The segment will cover the gear pilots use to eject from the jets. The video did not excite the viewers; instead, it brought in several hate comments for Trump.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by My View with Lara Trump (@myviewfnc)

One user commented, “Your father-in-law sent many to Iran to die for Israel.” Are we gonna be told about all the people that were killed?” The second one posted, “Why don’t you focus on the things that really matter, like telling your daddy-in-law that people are suffering. Get real.” The third one asked, “Are we gonna be told about all the people that were killed?”

Another one added, “I really used to like her, but the constant attention, faux face and trendy outfits at her age. Or my age is just so silly and annoying.” One more chimed in, “This woman is the most annoying person in the world. What an idiot!”

There were some fans who were excited to watch the show. Another wrote, “Cannot wait to see this!” Some appreciated Trump’s toned body as one commented, “Wow, she must work out,” and another one added, “Damn, just look at her arms! She’s so awesome.” Some also pointed out her Mar-a-Lago face, fueling plastic surgery allegations.

🚨JUST IN: President Trump drops this post after US military successfully executed CSAR operation for the F-15 pilot downed over Iran: There will be a press conference with the military in the OVAL OFFICE at 1PM on Monday. https://t.co/IPlkETaea3 pic.twitter.com/lPczZh23BL — Morse Report (@MorseReport) April 5, 2026

The U.S. and Israel’s Operation Epic Fury against Iran started on February 28, killing 13 American service members and injuring 381. A two-week ceasefire agreement between the countries was reached, but tensions persist as the U.S. soldiers will remain in Iran, and the agreement is tentative. Trump updated on Truth Social that the military personnel and equipment will be there until a real agreement is reached and executed.

The Strait of Hormuz was expected to be open after the agreement, but it remains shut. Only a few vessels passed through the narrow passage. The outcome of the war will depend on further negotiations, as JD Vance and other special envoys will go to Pakistan for an in-person talk with Iranian officials. Amid ongoing tensions, some viewers described Lara Trump’s segment as tone-deaf.