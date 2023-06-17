Kylie Jenner Sports a Familiar 'Mark' on Neck Amid Her Rumored Romance With Timothée Chalamet

American socialite, media personality, and businesswoman Kylie Jenner is once again in the headlines as her eagle-eyed fans have spotted a hickey on her neck amid rumors of her new relationship with Timothée Chalamet.

The 25-year-old "The Kardashians" star posted a carousel of images on Wednesday, including selfies she took while flying in a private plane and pictures of her two young children, Stormi, 5, and Aire, 1. One of the photos showed Jenner carrying her infant son with one hand on top of her pinned-up hair. A few keen-eyed followers at that point noticed a minor hickey on the side of her neck, as per Page Six.

One fan inquired in the comment section of the Instagram post, "Am I the only one who peeps the hickey," to which another user responded, "What r they 12 [sic]?" A third fan said, "Uhm ms kylie, we see that hickey." Another asked, "Is that a hickey on pic #5?"

After the Instagram account, Deux Moi, alleged that Jenner and Chalamet, 27, were covertly seeing one other in April, rumors that the two were dating began to circulate. The page posted a screenshot of a message which said, "I can confirm too about timothée and kylie! i've known about them since january pfw." The post, captioned "New Couple Alert," implied that the couple started seeing each other at the Paris Fashion Week, which both Jenner and Chalamet attended back in January of this year.

Kylie Jenner’s car spotted at Timothee Chalamet’s Beverly Hills mansion amid dating rumours



Speculation that the reality star and actor were seeing each other essentially sent the internet into meltdown in early April, because, well, nobody saw this coming.



It comes five months… pic.twitter.com/0nPhNAAcr1 — Pharaoh Diaries Magazine (@pdiariesmag) April 14, 2023

The rumored couple reportedly enjoyed a covert taco date in the backseat of Jenner's car, according to TMZ. The paparazzi discovered Chalamet waiting outside for a ride after they had seen him at an art show in Santa Monica. When Jenner's Lincoln Navigator arrived, it had two of her security personnel seated in the front. The "Little Women" star hurriedly climbed into the back of her vehicle as Chalamet's Escalade was being driven by one of Jenner's security personnel.

Later, a source told US Weekly that the former reality star was "enjoying getting to know" the actor and was "open to seeing where things go." The insider stated, "Timothée is a total gentleman and treats [Kylie] with respect," adding that Chalamet "makes her laugh." The insider said that although the celebrities' relationship is "very new" and they have only met a few times, they have "really good chemistry."

"It's been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships. It's new and exciting for Kylie, and she's having a lot of fun." Recently, Kylie Jenner posted Instagram Stories with images of herself on her private plane when she was traveling to Budapest, which resulted in fans speculating that the beauty mogul was traveling to the city to support her beau Timothée Chalamet, who is shooting for "Dune Part 2" there, according to The U.S. Sun.

