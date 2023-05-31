Kylie Jenner's $72M Private Jet Sparks Budapest Getaway Speculation With Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner was reportedly flying in her private jet to Budapest, even as she shared a recent Story on Instagram featuring pictures of herself on her jet. According to The U.S. Sun, fans were quick to speculate that the beauty mogul was on her way to the city to offer support to her beau Timothée Chalamet. The pair have been romantically linked since April this year when Jenner's range rover was spotted leaving Chalamet's house.

Image Source: Instagram | @kyliejenner

The mother of two recently posted an Instagram Story featuring herself slaying a comfy look: a grey co-ord set with a sweatshirt that read "Wang." She paired it off with a pink bedazzled bag. The Story also featured a glimpse of Jenner's $72 million private jet. There were accents of pink LED lights adding a vibrant and fun environment aboard the jet and beige leather seats. The luxe plane reflected the same style and panache as Jenner, with each corner mirroring her tasteful choices on the said jet.

A Reddit post featuring a picture of Jenner's private jet at the Budapest airport has sparked quite a conversation with fans arguing about why she was in this capital city. "Why is she in Budapest?" asked one Reddit user. Another one chimed in with speculations about Jenner wanting to offer support to her new beau. "Dune Part 2 was being filmed in Budapest," a fan subtly hinted at the reason for her being there. "Maybe they're doing re-shoots," another one said in response.

The Dune actor was named a fragrance ambassador for the luxury brand Chanel for their Bleu De Chanel perfume earlier this week and the perfume has received massive hype for its striking aromatics. The luxe brand made an official announcement with a monochrome picture of Chalamet looking dashing and handsome as he offered a stern gaze to the camera, his iconic hair ungelled.

Image Credit: Instagram | @kyliejenner

Fans were quick to notice that Kylie Jenner also posted, around the same time as the announcement, a carousel of images where she is seen in the enchanting country of France. She reportedly spent her time in Marseille and Paris respectively. In one of her carousels, Jenner is observed donning a stellar black ensemble with a slit on its side and an elegant pair of black pumps. She posed in front of a gorgeous view of a string of apartments, graced by serene bushes and red flowers. The post was captioned with a red rose emoji and earned high praise among her 392 million followers on the platform. Although she uploaded a series of 4 pictures, fans expressed their strong affinity to the first picture as compared to the following images.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer

Although Chalamet and Jenner haven't yet personally confirmed their relationship, sources confirm that they're keeping things casual and aren't involved in a serious relationship even though they may soon go public. Sources close to the pioneer in beauty highlight her strong desire to be a dedicated mother to her adorable children Stormi, 5, and Aire Webster, 1, both of whom she shares with her ex-partner, Travis Scott. An insider also added that Jenner enjoys dating, but her main focus is being a mom. Romance may be brewing yet once more in Jenner's life, however, if the recent relationship speculations turn out to be true,