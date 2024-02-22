Kylie Jenner Slammed for ‘Thirst Traps’ Directed at Timothée Chalamet After ‘Confirming’ The Split

Following an unexpectedly low-key Valentine’s Day, fans have begun speculating about the status of Kylie Jenner's relationship with actor Timothée Chalamet. With rumors circulating about a possible breakup, Jenner's recent online activity has fueled more speculation, especially following her latest Instagram post.

In the recent Instagram post, the 26-year-old mum of two shared a selfie that went viral. Pouting at the camera with minimal makeup and wet hair, Jenner donned a black bikini and notable weight loss. Captioned "Home away from home," the post showcased Jenner lounging poolside under the golden hour sunlight, prompting some fans to wonder if the suggestive photo was directed towards Chalamet. Comments from followers ranged from playful speculation to outright criticism.

A group of fans speculated if Jenner's post was aimed Chalamet, while others criticized the move. One social media user remarked, "The desperation!!!" Another expressed disbelief, stating, "Imagine having hundreds of millions of dollars, two beautiful children and your health and still seeking the validation of strangers multiple times a day."

Aside from the conjecture surrounding her dating life, Jenner is already a mother to two children from her previous relationship with rapper Travis Scott, six-year-old daughter Stormi and two-year-old son Aire. Although the former couple separated in December 2022, they continue to co-parent their children amicably. Fans initially speculated about the status of Jenner and Chalamet's relationship after analyzing Jenner's Valentine's Day posts. Jenner previously revealed the gifts she had prepared for her children for their Valentine's Day morning.

The posts sparked conversations around a possible split of the couple. With her immense social media following and status as a prominent figure in popular culture, Jenner's every move is scrutinized by fans and followers alike. Having maintained their closeness since their discreet dating phase, the couple recently displayed affectionate PDA at the 2024 Golden Globes. Jenner is eager to leverage their natural chemistry for the big screen, as reports from Life & Style Magazine suggest she's urging Chalamet to co-star in a film alongside her.

According to an insider, Jenner believes they would make a captivating on-screen duo, as their chemistry is authentic and doesn't require fabrication. Despite harboring acting ambitions for years, Jenner has hesitated due to fear of failure. Now committed to chasing her dreams, Jenner has Chalamet's backing as she ventures into acting, despite his warnings about the industry's demanding nature.

According to The U.S. Sun one fan criticized, "How delusional can a girl get? At least we know what she's using him for." A second fan posted: "I don't believe it at all (because) Kylie would (never) want to act. She doesn't even interview without her mom." A third fan roasted: "He thinks she has talent? How would he know?... Imagine having to beg a literal actor to be in a movie with you and he won't do it. This is more embarrassing for her than she thinks."