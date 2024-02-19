Tom Brady Flies to Bahamas With Son Following Gisele Bundchen’s Valentine’s Day Kiss With Trainer

Amidst recent buzz surrounding former NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, the spotlight has shifted to their respective romantic lives following their split in December 2022. Amidst rumors swirling about Gisele's rumored new relationship, photos of her sharing a kiss with her alleged beau on Valentine's Day went viral, sparking widespread discussion online.

On the other hand, Brady opted to pour his heart and soul into the family this time and took to social media and shared the precious moments spent with his children. Captioning one image, "Boys will be Boys. Ay, feeling good, like I should," shared the fun moments shared with the kids. While Gisele seemed to be embracing her new relationship, Brady appeared to be focusing on family time, notably spending Valentine's Day with his kids rather than his rumored girlfriend Irina Shayk. Brady shares two children, Benjamin and Vivian, with Gisele, and has a son, Jack, from a previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

However, they remain committed to co-parenting their children despite their divorce. Gisele's rumored relationship with a fitness instructor, previously denied by her, has now resurfaced with reports suggesting a long-term connection. Addressing the speculation in a March 2023 Vanity Fair cover story, Gisele spoke highly of her instructor, emphasizing his positive energy and influence on her children.

An insider also revealed to Page Six that the pair has been together for over a year already. On Brady's end, his romantic life has seen intermittent appearances with model Irina Shayk although recent posts on social media have focused primarily on his children, labeling them as his Forever Valentine's.

Amidst speculation surrounding their personal lives, the former couple continues to prioritize their family dynamics, showcasing a united front in co-parenting despite their romantic entanglements. As the public remains intrigued by the personal lives of these two prominent figures, the saga of Brady and Bündchen continues to unfold, capturing the attention of fans and media alike with each new development in their post-marital chapters.

The model and the seven-time Super Bowl winner were spotted enjoying dinner together on January 15th at Brasserie Fouquet's New York in Lower Manhattan. Brady indulged in a burger at the French restaurant while the pair sat at a waterfront table for about two hours, as captured in a photo obtained by TMZ. Despite their coziness, the 38-year-old mother of one and the 46-year-old retired NFL player reportedly refrained from engaging in any public displays of affection, according to Page Six.

Brady graciously footed the bill for their sophisticated outing, with Shayk appearing to don a long-sleeved black dress while Brady opted for a more casual look in a gray sweater. This rendezvous came just over a month after the father of three was seen picking up the Russian beauty from her hotel during Art Basel Miami.