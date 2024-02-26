Kylie Jenner Drops Major Hint About Split With Timothée in New Post, Fans Say, 'She Looks Depressed'

Rumors of a rift between reality TV star Kylie Jenner and actor Timothée Chalamet surfaced recently, with fans speculating about a potential breakup following a series of social media posts from both celebs. The couple, who had been romantically involved since March 2023, appeared to be facing relationship troubles, as highlighted by their recent online activity.

Jenner stirred the rumor mill on Valentine’s Day when she shared solo snapshots from a getaway on her Instagram account. In one of the pictures, she was seen flaunting a skintight, see-through tan gown, striking a serious pose against the backdrop of dusk. Fans couldn’t help but notice a seemingly sad expression on her face, leading to speculation about the state of her relationship with Chalamet. One fan speculated, "She looks depressed," Another resonated with the thought and shared, "My initial thought was that these photos have an energy about them as well. She doesn’t seem to look genuinely happy."

As per the reports of The Sun, fans observed Jenner’s subdued demeanor, with some expressing concern about her apparent unhappiness. This observation gained traction when pictures of Chalamet surfaced from the premiere of his latest film, Dune: Part Two, in Seoul, South Korea. One fan wrote, "Zendaya and Tim Tam promoting Dune in Seoul, South Korea, wearing matching outfits. Is Kylie seething? Where is her matching outfit with her man?" A second fan remarked, "Timothée looks kinda tired and fed up lmao." Another exclaimed, "Zendaya eats every time. I hope Kylie is seething." Jenner’s Valentine’s Day posts further added fuel to the fire, as she omitted any mention of Chalamet while sharing gifts prepared for her children.

As per the reports of Mirror, the absence of Chalamet from Jenner’s Valentine’s Day celebrations raised eyebrows among fans, who interpreted it as a sign of trouble in paradise. Despite their initial efforts to keep their relationship private, Jenner and Chalamet’s romance has accumulated prominent attention since its inception. However recent developments in Jenner and Chalamet’s relationship suggested that the couple may have parted ways, leaving fans to speculate about the real reasons behind their alleged breakup.

As fans dissected Jenner and Chalamet's social media activity for clues about the state of their relationship, the couple remained tight-lipped about any potential breakup. While neither Jenner nor Chalamet has addressed the rumors directly, the speculation surrounding their romance continues to capture the attention of fans and media outlets alike. Whether Jenner and The French Dispatch actor, Chalamet have indeed called it quits or are simply facing a rough patch in their relationship remains unclear. However, their recent online behavior has sparked widespread speculation about the status of their relationship, leaving fans eager for answers amid the uncertainty surrounding their romance.