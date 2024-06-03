Kylie Jenner Dislikes TikTok’s Viral Aging Filter, Fans Show Her Love: “Don’t Worry You Have Money.”

Back in July last year, a TikTok filter sparked a social media frenzy by using AI to analyze facial videos and instantly apply various age-related changes. This innovative feature garnered praise from numerous prominent individuals who loved the realistic results it produced. However, Kylie Jenner, the renowned millionaire famed for her role in the reality TV series Keeping Up with the Kardashians and her cosmetics empire, voiced her dissatisfaction. Taking to the popular video-sharing platform, Jenner shared her dislike for the filter in a clip that quickly caught the attention of internet users, sparking criticism and debate across social media platforms.

According to HuffPost, she expressed her disapproval by shaking her head in the video. Her reaction arose from the filter's application of wrinkles, sagging skin, and under-eye bags to her face. She said, “I don’t like it, I don’t like it at all. No. No.” After Jenner appeared taken aback by her transformed appearance, fans quickly took notice. Several users took to the comment section as one user wrote, “You can afford to fix it so you’ll be ok." Others also had a similar stance as a user said, “Don’t worry you have money,” and another person added, “That’s so true.” Some TikTok users accused the reality star of having undergone cosmetic procedures in the past as well.

One person said, “You have fixed it before, you can do it again!!!” Some fans defended The Kardashians star in the comments, complimenting her appearance, as one person said, “Babe u look good both ways.” Jenner also wrote in the comments, “Jk I love her she’s cute lol 🫶🏻” Meanwhile, earlier in an interview, she addressed common misconceptions about the extent of her cosmetic procedures. It turns out that besides lip fillers, she hasn't undergone any other enhancements. As reported by ELLE, Jenner said, “I think a big misconception about me is that I’ve had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person, and I really wasn’t!"

Kylie Jenner Shuts Down 'Misconception' That She's Had 'So Much Surgery On Her Face': 'I Always Thought I Was Cute' Kylie Jenner addressed the false narrative that she 'was some insecure person' before getting lip filler at a young age. pic.twitter.com/XMBJs43D7F — Soulwell Publishing Group® (@SoulwellPublish) April 18, 2023

She added, "Yeah, I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up I was always the most confident person in the room. I was the girl performing for everyone. I had my one lip insecurity thing, so I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I’ve ever done. I don’t regret it. But I always thought I was cute.” In an interview with Hommegirls, the beauty influencer mentioned that seeing her natural features reflected in her kids' faces has boosted her confidence in her appearance. She said, “[Motherhood has] made me love myself more. I see my features in my daughter and my son now, but you know, my daughter looks like me."

She continued, "I get to see my beauty in her, and it’s made me love myself more for sure." Moving ahead, a few days after Jenner's video, Hailey Bieber also tried the filter and posted a video, but her reaction was different. She said, "I look exactly like my nana. This is so weird. I love it." Business Insider reported that the video received millions of views and generated a similar flood of responses, with people praising how great she looked with the filter.