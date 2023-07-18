Selena Gomez Asks "Why am I Single," Gets a "Rude" Reply From TikTok Filter: "You Have a Bad Taste"

Selena Gomez posted a TikTok video for her 58.8M followers. In the video, she used a filter that reveals why someone is single. She reacted with shock to the response displayed on the screen, considering it rude. Fans found it amusing and immediately flooded the comment section with their reactions.

In the clip, Gomez donned a no-makeup look as she filmed herself with the filter that read, "Why am I single?". For Gomez, the reason turned out to be "You have bad taste." Seeing the prediction, a surprised Gomez shared the video and captioned it, "Well, that's rude TikTok" The viral video has gained over 3 million likes on the social media platform.

Also Read: Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez Give Their Fans Some Major BFF Goals in New Pics

Image Source: TikTok | @selenagomez

Image Source: TikTok | @selenagomez

The Only Murderers in the Building star received hilarious responses from fans for the video. Some thought it was true while others thought it was funny. One person wrote in the comment section, "so true" with crying emojis, while another expressed that the sentiment resonated with them, stating, "Same sis, same." A third person wrote, "TikTok gets REAL personal sometimes, too personal." Another added, "It be like that sometimes" while a fifth commented on her expression with laughing emojis, writing, "That face!!"

According to People, Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers was romantically linked to Gomez after the two were seen together at a bowling alley in January. Later, in a now-deleted Instagram post, she swiftly told her fans, that she's "single."

Also Read: Hailey Bieber Denounces 'Vile' and 'Twisted' Internet Narratives on Feud with Selena Gomez

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman

Previously, Gomez was spotted playfully telling some soccer players from the sidelines that she loved them in a TikTok video. She screamed from a distance, "I'm single! I'm just a little high maintenance but I love you all so much!" Selena succeeded in making her friends laugh, but none of the players seemed to notice her. The video's caption read, "The struggle man lol." As per the Independent, in another video that she shared on 21 February, she shared “I figured out the reason I’m single. Apparently, you have to go outside and meet people.”

Also Read: When Miley Cyrus Lost Movie Role To Selena Gomez Because of Her Viral Pic With Liam's Cake

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Pascal Le Segretain

The Wizards of Waverly Place star had garnered a lot of media attention for her relationship with Nick Jonas in her earlier days. It has been widely reported that she started dating Beiber after her breakup with Jonas. They were in an on-and-off relationship for up to eight years before calling it quits in 2018. Over the next few years, Gomez has also been connected to celebrities like Zedd, and Charlie Puth. The actress and singer has also dated The Weeknd in the past.

More from Inquisitr

Selena Gomez Once Called Justin Bieber While He Was Interviewing, He Pretended That It Was His Mom

Hailey Bieber Urges Fans to Not Leave Mean Comments on Selena Gomez's Posts: 'I Don’t Want That'