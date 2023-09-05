Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber’s Arch-Rival, Selena Gomez, Is Way Ahead in the Cosmetics Business

Selena Gomez's success with her cosmetics company, Rare Beauty, has put her on track to become a billionaire. The singer, actress, and businesswoman has been in the news for her many achievements, and now she may soon join the exclusive billionaire club, along with artists like Rihanna, according to Pinkvilla. As per recent reports, Rare Beauty has beaten Kylie Cosmetics and Rhode to become the most popular celebrity beauty brand of all time.

The health and beauty marketplace Fresha surveyed its customers to see which celebrity beauty companies were the most and least popular. According to The Sun, TikTok postings, Instagram followers, and the total number of views per hashtag were all taken into account while compiling the rankings. According to Fresha's data, with an overall beauty score of 94.58 out of 100, Rare Beauty ranked first. Kylie Cosmetics placed second overall with a score of 88.42, and with a total score of 64.04 out of 100, Rhode ranked ninth.

With her cosmetics business, Selena Gomez intends to reach out to more of her followers and talk about the importance of mental health. The singer shared her vision for her own product, Rare Beauty, in an interview with WWD, saying, "I wanted to create a safe, welcoming space in beauty that supports mental well-being across age, gender identity, sexual orientation, race, cultural background, and physical or mental ability." In September 2020, Gomez debuted her Rare Beauty company with the intention of inspiring her devoted fanbase to love themselves just as they are.

Gomez and her team had originally intended to introduce Rare Beauty in a different manner, but the timing of the brand's release coincided with the global epidemic. Gomez said, "It's been really beautiful to see just how much the brand is touching people's lives. And that's all I really wanted at the end of the day. I wanted to make quality products that were easy and sophisticated but also accessible. I really wanted it to take care of people's hearts."

Selena Gomez is the sole owner of Rare Beauty, making it unique among other celebrity beauty businesses. She has a very large and devoted fan base, which has helped drive the firm to great heights. Prices at Rare Beauty are fair and reasonable, with goods ranging from $5 to $30. After its debut, the brand was an instant hit, generating $100 million in sales in its first year. The firm has had rapid growth since then, with annual sales of $300 million.

Rare Beauty's social influence is as notable as its financial success. The company's Rare Impact Fund, which is responsible for planning and executing charity events, receives one percent of annual profits. Notably, in 2022, Rare Beauty conducted a fundraising event at the White House that brought in $500,000, and the company has big hopes to bring in and give $100 million in its first decade, with a large percentage of that money going to BIPOC-led groups.

