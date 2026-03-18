Kumail Nanjiani Addresses Michelle Obama Dating Rumor – Says “Never Met Her”

The Oscars are over, but the standout moments are so not. A moment from this year’s Academy Awards occupied a spot on the list of trends. It was when actor-comedian Kumail Nanjiani ‘debunked’ the rumors that he was dating former First Lady Michelle Obama last year.

During CNN and Variety’s Red Carpet Live on the sidelines of the Oscars, Nanjiani picked out a question from a bowl full of them. The question that popped up was, “What’s the most ridiculous rumor you have heard about yourself?” He mentioned, “Well, I heard I was dating Michelle Obama.”

When asked when these rumors were doing the rounds, Kumail Nanjiani added, “This was like in the last year, and I won’t… Well, I have never met her.” He continued, “I am debunking that rumor. I think it’s a pretty, pretty good rumor to have.” Nanjiani married writer-producer Emily V. Gordon in 2007.

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Speaking of rumors, Barack Obama and Michelle have repeatedly shut down allegations of a rift. The latest instance was earlier this week, when Michelle and Barack Obama shared a joint post to extend St. Patrick’s Day greetings. “From the O’bama family to yours, have a great St. Patrick’s Day!” read the caption on the post.

Just before that, the couple were photographed together at the NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles, where they were accompanied by their daughter, Sasha.

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On their 33rd wedding anniversary, the couple penned heartfelt posts. “We’ve been on quite the journey over the last 33 years—and yet, I love you even more today than the day we said, ‘I do.” Happy anniversary, Barack Obama! I’m so lucky to go through life with you,” Michelle wrote in her wish for Barack.

Later, responding to wife Michelle’s anniversary post, the former President wrote, “The best decision I ever made was marrying you, Michelle Obama. For 33 years, I’ve admired your strength, grace, and determination — and the fact that you look so good doing it all. Happy anniversary.”

We’ve been on quite the journey over the last 33 years—and yet, I love you even more today than the day we said “I do.” Happy anniversary, @BarackObama! I’m so lucky to go through life with you. pic.twitter.com/kut9m05v8I — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) October 3, 2025

A little background for those who require one. The rumor mills about Michelle and Barack Obama’s alleged rift first began when the former First Lady was MIA from a lot of public events, where Barack was in attendance. Among them were Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony and Jimmy Carter’s funeral.

Adding fuel to the fire was also Barack Obama’s rumored affair with Jennifer Aniston, which the F.R.I.E.N.D.S star repeatedly denied. Dismissing the Obama affair rumors, Jennifer Aniston said on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show, “That is absolutely untrue.”

Earlier this year, the former President appeared on Brian Tyler Cohen’s podcast, where he was asked about the possibility of returning to politics. To which Barack Obama jokingly replied, “First of all, I’m not a politician anymore, and I can’t be. I believe in the Constitution, and I also believe in my marriage. Michelle would divorce me if I even tried to run again.”

Michelle Obama and Barack tied the knot on October 3, 1992. The couple are parents to two daughters, Malia and Sasha. Michelle and Barack Obama are each other’s biggest cheerleaders on social media.