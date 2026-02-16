Barack Obama Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Bold Declaration

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have been subjected to divorce rumors for a long time now. However, the former POTUS decided to put an end to all the gossip through his bold love declaration on Valentine’s Day.

On February 14, Obama took to his X (formerly Twitter) and shared a beautiful picture with Michelle. In the image, the couple is seen in each other’s embrace, holding hands, and exchanging kisses.

“Celebrated Valentine’s Day with my forever dance partner. Love You, Miche!,” Obama wrote.

Celebrated Valentine’s Day with my forever dance partner. Love you, Miche! pic.twitter.com/2p2Snn86ah — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 15, 2026

The love declaration immediately gained attention from fans and critics.

“How do you stay with one person for 20 years without getting tired? I’m curious,” one wrote. “They made me believe in love again, I love them. Truly love exist…my favorite couples ever,” another wrote. “You fellas are adorable,” a third added.

Another user, who is clearly amazed by the Obama partnership, wrote, “This is absolutely what all humans should always pray for. No matter what we do, we should be able to try and make it happen. Being with your partner for 30-60+ years is remarkable. I pray that everyone seeing this ends up with a partner that’ll bring them peace. God bless.”

“Aww. We miss having you two lovebirds in the White House,” added another commentator. Last year, the divorce rumor first accelerated after Michelle Obama was spotted skipping a few events, while her husband attended those. However, the couple addressed those rumors head-on.

On IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson podcast, the former POTUS said, “She took me back! It was touch and go for a while.” On the podcast, Robinson joked, “It’s so nice to have you both in the same room together.”

“There hasn’t been one moment in our marriage where I thought about quitting my man.” Michelle and Barack Obama addressed recent divorce rumours.#nocomment pic.twitter.com/EdF8W34Z3Q — NoComment (@nocomment) July 18, 2025

Michelle wittily responded, “I know because when we aren’t, folks think we’re divorced.” The host, who is also Mrs. Obama’s brother, recounted a story when a woman at the airport approached him to inquire about the couple’s marriage.

“These are the kinds of things that I just miss. So I don’t even know this stuff’s going on and then somebody will mention it to me and I’m like what are you talking about?” Barack Obama responded.

Michelle doubled down, “There hasn’t been one moment in our marriage where I’ve thought about quitting on my man. And we’ve had some really hard times and we’ve had a lot of fun times, a lot of adventures and I have become a better person because of the man I’m married to.”