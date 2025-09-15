Real Story Behind Barack And Michelle Obama’s Divorce Buzz Finally Revealed!

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama did end up painting the world red with their mushy chemistry up until just a few years ago. However, since January 2025, whispers of marriage troubles have circulated online for all the wrong reasons. Well, a simple case of Michelle’s absence at two of Barack’s major political events left the internet speculating about what went wrong.

For those guessing about what these two moments were, well let us remind you that one of these was during Jimmy Carter’s funeral and the other being Donald Trump’s inauguration. The fact that the former U.S. President showed up alone led many to wonder if everything is alright between the two.

Happy anniversary, @MichelleObama! 32 years together, and I couldn’t have asked for a better partner and friend to go through life with. pic.twitter.com/04t41YYfN6 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 3, 2024

According to matchmaking expert Susan Trombetti, the former first lady’s absence besides her husband cannot be directly deduced as a mark of a red flag in their marriage. Michelle’s absence, although still appears a little strange, netizens must not dig deeper and pry out other exaggerated reasons behind the decision, including the chances of divorce.

Susan explains, “Her not attending does look a little strange, but you don’t need to dig deep to see that she detests Trump, and this is more likely the reason. As women, we are told to play nice and not rock the boat, but Michelle is a strong, opinionated woman.”

Michelle Obama says people line up seeking her advice, reminding everyone that she’s authored books and delivered powerful speeches. Would you take any advice from Michelle Obama? pic.twitter.com/VBJeiS5yKM — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) September 14, 2025

Trombetti noted that Barack and Michelle’s marriage has faced a fair share of ups and downs over the years, a common experience for many couples. Susan notes that the two of them may have faced significant strain in their marriage due to their office roles at the White House. Now that they’re no longer in the presidential space, Michelle might have decided to pause her previous official obligations.

Susan further asserts, “Likely, she is just done with the obligations that come along with it. Normally, I do think skipping events with your spouse sometimes can spell relationship trouble, but in this case, it’s understandable.”

Moreover, she also solidified the belief that the wife showing up for her husband is the only mark of a good relationship between the two of them. Susan Trombetti remarked, “When it comes to showing up for your partner, you can do that in a multitude of ways that don’t have to even be about physical proximity.”

JUST IN: Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama shut down the rumor that they are getting a divorce. Obama: Somebody will mention to me and I’m like what are you talking about? Michelle: There hasn’t been one moment in our marriage where I thought about quitting my… pic.twitter.com/45HgXXObyQ — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) July 16, 2025

In hindsight, the matchmaking expert’s opinion on Michelle and Barack’s divorce came true when the former heavily criticized the unnecessary chatter during their appearance on the Work In Progress podcast hosted by Sophia Bush. The former U.S. First Lady directly attacked assumptions of people that she might be eyeing a divorce from her husband, Barack Obama.

Michelle had said “So much so that this year, people … couldn’t even fathom that I was making a choice for myself, that they had to assume that my husband and I are divorcing.”

Whether there is any truth to the buzz remains unclear, but even a hint of suspicion about a high-profile couple like the Obamas can quickly fuel widespread gossip.