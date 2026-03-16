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Kumail Nanjiani’s ‘Schindler’s List’ Joke Met with Silence At Oscars, Sparks Backlash Online

Published on: March 16, 2026 at 2:15 PM ET

An Oscars joke referencing Schindler’s List left the audience sitting in stunned silence.

Tara Dodrill
Written By Tara Dodrill
News Writer
Kumail Nanjiana Oscars Schindler's List joke falls flat.
The Schindler's List joke by Kumail Nanjiani falls flat and sparks backlash at the Oscars. (Image Source: X. @KumailN)

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