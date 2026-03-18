Melania Trump’s St. Patrick’s Day White House Decor Compared to Michelle Obama’s

Melania Trump recently unveiled her White House decor for St. Patrick’s Day, and some critics have accused her of copying Michelle Obama. On Tuesday, the First Lady took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a clip of the fountain on the White House lawn. As seen in her post, it has been dyed in emerald green ahead of the Celtic holiday.

The caption read, “Saint Patrick’s Day 2026.” According to critics, Melania’s post bears a strong resemblance to a similar post made by Michelle Obama in 2009. She was the first to introduce this St. Patrick’s Day tradition at the White House.

According to Irish Star, the former FLOTUS revealed that in her home state, Chicago, the river is dyed green every year to celebrate the holiday. Inspired by it, Michelle introduced it to the White House, and the Trump administration seemed to be following the tradition as well.

Saint Patrick’s Day 2026 🍀 pic.twitter.com/9r1aXaS41V — Office of the First Lady (@FirstLadyOffice) March 17, 2026

Many were quick to point out that the White House was taking inspiration from Chicago. One noted, “Just like Chicago, awesome!!!” A second echoed, “Gotta give it to them, they work fast, the Chicago River is already green.”

Meanwhile, the White House welcomed Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. During a meeting in the Oval Office, Donald Trump reflected on the “tremendous trade relationship” between the US and Ireland.

The POTUS noted that it is “going to be expanded very quickly,” as per the BBC. “It’s a great honour to have Taoiseach Martin – somebody that we know we get along with. We’ve had a very good relationship,” he said.

The President added, “We have a tremendous trade relationship with Ireland, and we’ll keep it that way. I think it’s going to be expanded very quickly. Probably they want to talk a little bit about tariffs, but I won’t mention that – you might want to be discussing that a little bit.”

It is part of the St. Patrick’s Day tradition as every year the taoiseach visit the US to meet with the President.

SAINT PATRICK’S DAY 🇺🇸☘️ pic.twitter.com/4toSZOLEdB — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 18, 2026

During the Oval Office meeting this year, Trump said, “The Irish have helped to build America. We’re very proud of that connection and we think you hosting us here in the White House is affirmation to all the Irish-Americans out there and to our diaspora in this country for what they’ve contributed to America.”

Trump also addressed the concerns of Irish people struggling with high energy prices amid the war with Iran. “I have a lot of friends from Ireland, they’re very happy that I’m getting rid of… a nuclear power, a nuclear terrorist,” he said.

“And as soon as that war is over, which will be soon, your prices are going to drop like a rock. You watch,” the POTUS added.