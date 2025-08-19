Kristi Noem Rages as Report Exposes Her Rent-Free Life in Military Housing – “I Had to Stay Somewhere…”

When it was revealed that ICE Barbie Kristi Noem was living rent-free in a luxurious condo typically designated for high-ranking Coast Guard officials, she responded angrily. According to a Washington Post exposé, the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security is temporarily staying at Quarters 1, a house at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C.

She stated in an interview with Fox News on Monday that the media forced her to relocate to the Coast Guard commandant’s house. Sean Hannity, the host, acknowledged that “threats against your life” and “doxxing” by the media were the reasons Noem and her family had to relocate.

Ignoring the part about her life being in jeopardy, Noem answered: “Temporarily. I still pay rent at an apartment in Navy Yard, but had to leave there because the media put my address, my apartment, the logistics, where the windows were, and details out to the public, and the threats were so much that, temporarily, I had to stay somewhere else,” she said.

Noem claims that the Washington Post “did it again” after the Daily Mail initially released pictures close to her Navy Yard home. “That’s really the carelessness and the thoughtlessness and the heartlessness that the media operates in right now,” she added.

The assertion seems to fall short of the whole truth. In actuality, the Washington Post did not divulge her prior location and disclosed that she was not paying for her free lodging. Without specifying Noem’s residence, the Daily Mail published pictures of a vast collection of residential complexes. Additionally, she has a security team to protect her, although it wasn’t very successful when a robber stole her pocketbook from a burger joint on Capitol Hill.

NEW: DHS Secretary Kristi Noem has been living on a Military Base after the leftist media doxxed her home. This comes as ICE agents are facing a 1,000% increase in assaults The media are pure SCUM pic.twitter.com/RjODjsR5CW — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 15, 2025

Noem also found a way to make fun of her political rivals by referring to them as “socialists.” “We’re living in times where the socialists and Hakeem Jeffries are supporting criminals and illegals and prioritizing them over Americans, and I will continue to get up every day and fight for President Trump’s policies because they put Americans first,” she ranted.

According to sources with knowledge of the situation quoted in the aforementioned Washington Post article, Barbie Noem’s unique arrangement has “raised concern within the [Coast Guard] agency.” The fact that other Cabinet secretaries from both Trump administrations have paid for similar arrangements is one point of dispute, according to the Post.

DHS Head Kristi Noem is living rent free in a house normally reserved for a high ranking Coast Guard admiral.

Hey Noem, there’s no free lunch. No one’s above paying their fare share.

Hell, for most of greater DC’s almost 7M residents it costs $500 bucks just to roll out of bed… — ThisBoomerHitsDifferent (@BoomerHitsDiff) August 16, 2025

Noem, who oversees the Coast Guard in her capacity as DHS chief, runs the risk of giving the impression that she is abusing her authority. Coast Guard officers, both active and retired, have expressed concern about the issue, particularly in light of the dearth of homes available for senior agency personnel.

Barbie Noem’s living situation was previously justified by a DHS spokeswoman, who said that it resulted from her being “so horribly doxxed and targeted that she is no longer able to safely live in her own apartment.”