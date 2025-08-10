Is Kristi Noem ‘Aging Forwards and Backwards at the Same Time’? The Internet Thinks So!

The current U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, has become caught in a somewhat unlikely controversy, not because of a press release or a new immigration policy, but because of her face. Critics say the 53-year-old politician and close Donald Trump aide is “aging forwards and backwards at the same time,” and her appearance continues to dominate headlines.

Popular TikTok user Bekah Day (@bekahdayyy) shared an old picture of Noem and asked fans to explain why the politician now appears “younger” than she did years ago, sparking a debate. “Why is Kristi Noem aging backwards and forwards at the same time?” read the caption. The digital probe into Noem’s skincare (or surgical) secrets brought emotional responses and gained views.

Noem admits to getting dental work done, but she didn’t talk about any possible cosmetic procedures. But the changes are “evident” to the horde of online amateur detectives. A notably different Noem can be seen in side-by-side photographs taken over the last ten years, with fuller lips, higher cheekbones, a sharper eyebrow arch, and clearly tauter skin.

There are rumors that Noem may have adopted the “Mar-a-Lago face,” a cosmetic style typical among popular conservative women in Trump’s inner circle. Features include luscious lashes, full lips, flawless skin, hair extensions, and extensive facial filler.

The New York Times has even dubbed the change the “Trumpification of Kristi Noem,” pointing out that she went through a significant shift in appearance after collaborating with the Trump administration this year.

The commentary on X (formerly Twitter) is scathing. “They all ultimately have that plastic surgery that makes you have horse/duck lips and a weird face that doesn’t move. See Kristi Noem and [Kimberly] Guilfoyle, Melania Trump.”

“Kind of like Kimberly Guilfoyle,” said another, bluntly. “Once pretty, now freakish. That’s the standard for hot in MAGA world, doesn’t matter if you have a serious position or not, they all look the same.” Despite the tone, the root cause usually blurs the lines between politics and appearance, which is an overlap that Noem’s critics are more than happy to take advantage of.

Comedy Central’s South Park made an appearance, as if TikTok wasn’t enough. Noem can be seen wearing police body armor in the August 6, 2025, episode “Got a Nut,” but her face is literally melting off. The response on social media was immediate.

South Park’s latest episode targets Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem by exaggerating her claim about shooting her “untrainable” dog: “A few years ago, I had to put my puppy down by shooting it in the face, because sometimes doing what’s important is doing what’s hard.” pic.twitter.com/iYaF5VptTn — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 7, 2025

“Deporting people won’t change the fact that Kristi Noem’s hideous conservative woman face is 90% Botox,” one X user quipped.

Another provided a savage comparison of the two: “Who even is this woman? Kristi Noem 2019 vs. Kristi Noem 2025 looks like a ‘before’ and ‘AI filter after’ on a Trump dating app. Killed a puppy. Killed a goat. Then killed her face.”

Critics say Noem now looks completely “unrecognizable,” and the pictures, which show her from her 20s to her present gig in Washington, have only served to fan the flames. Some have reacted negatively to the obsession with Noem’s appearance, pointing out that attacks centered just on looks are frequently used as a weapon against powerful women.

Her face has become a strangely unifying ground for critics and memers, despite her politics being hotly debated.

post botox kristi noem looks like caitlyn jenner please tell me im not wrong pic.twitter.com/cqcOdrFbzK — maximus ✮ woke is dead (@MaximusChaoss) August 7, 2025

Noem’s transformation modified her public persona, whether it’s through filters, fillers, or only better lighting. It may have also established her as the political face of a cause in which she hasn’t even admitted to taking part.

For the time being, Washington’s current flashpoint is Kristi Noem’s face card.