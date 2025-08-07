Kristi Noem is Now Paying Teens $50K Bonus to Join ICE in Wild New Expansion Plan

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is leaving no stones unturned to make more people join as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and their newest rule regarding the age limit of people who can enlist themselves prove the same.

On Wednesday, it was announced that there is no age limit to join ICE, which means people as young as 18 years old can also apply. Previously, the minimum age for application was 21 years and the maximum was 37 or 40.

However, now that the age limitation has been lifted, authorities believe, “even more patriots will qualify to join ICE in its mission to arrest murderers, pedophiles, gang members, rapists, and other criminal illegal aliens from America’s streets.”

However, applicants will have to pass a physical fitness test and undergo medical screening to join ICE. A week before this announcement, DHS had launched the “Defend the Homeland” initiative, which aimed at making more “brave and heroic Americans” join the force.

The US Secretary of Kristi Noem made a statement on this new age limit rule of ICE and mentioned, “Your country is calling you to serve at ICE.” She further added, “In the wake of the Biden administration’s failed immigration policies, your country needs dedicated men and women of ICE to get the worst of the worst criminals out of our country.”

Noem continued, “This is a defining moment in our nation’s history. Your skills, your experience, and your courage have never been more essential. Together, we must defend the homeland.”

It should be noted here that as a result of Donald Trump’s recent bill increasing the funding for ICE from $10 billion to more than $76 billion over the next three and a half years, a signing bonus of $50,000 is being offered to lure more applicants. Moreover, joining ICE is also providing enhanced retirement benefits and student loan forgiveness.

Noem appeared on Fox News on Wednesday and claimed that the recruitment efforts made by the department were going very well and they had already received over 80,000 applications for 10,000 open positions.

DHS has also been posting actively on social media about the removal of the age limit so that they can reach more and more people. One of their posts on X read, “We’re taking father/son bonding to a whole new level” and featured an image of two men who are to be considered as father and son.

The department is also taking help from celebrities to increase their reach and make more people join them. Former Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman actor Dean Cain is one of the celebrities who came forward, encouraging people to join ICE. He said, “hey need your help, we need your help, to protect our homeland for families.”

He further added, “Join today if it’s something that tickles your fancy because we can use you. He also appeared on Fox’s Jesse Watters program and confirmed that he himself will be joining ICE soon.