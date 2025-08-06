Superman Star Dean Cain Joins ICE, Labels Undocumented Immigrants ‘Criminals’

Dean Cain, best known for playing Superman in the 1990s TV series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, is drawing both praise and criticism after announcing that he has joined forces with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

In a video posted on social media, Cain encouraged Americans to apply for jobs with the agency, highlighting perks such as a $50,000 signing bonus, student loan repayment, and retirement benefits. He said no college degree was required and framed the opportunity as a chance to “defend your homeland” from what he described as dangerous criminals, including terrorists and gang members.

JOIN ICE!!

We need your help to protect 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/cXcUaDcDhY — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) August 5, 2025

Cain, 59, said his decision reflected his long-time respect for law enforcement. He has served as a reserve officer in Virginia for several years and often speaks about supporting first responders. While his video made it sound like he had joined ICE as an agent, Cain later clarified that he remains a deputy and is working with the agency on recruitment efforts rather than active enforcement.

The campaign is part of a bigger push led by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who recently dropped both the minimum and maximum age requirements for new ICE hires.

The policy shift is aimed at filling thousands of vacancies, with Noem calling it a critical moment for the agency. Cain’s star power is being used to draw attention to the openings, something that quickly sparked heated responses online.

Many supporters applauded Cain for taking a stand on border security and lending his celebrity to the cause. Others argued that his comments painted an inaccurate picture of undocumented immigrants, pointing out that government data shows the majority of people detained by ICE have no criminal record in the United States.

Some critics also noted the irony of the Superman actor, a character who is technically an immigrant, promoting an agency that has been accused of mistreating migrants. Cain pushed back at that line of criticism on social media, insisting that the character would not disapprove.

Cain has been a fixture in conservative media circles for years, often backing Republican policies and defending Donald Trump. He has also been outspoken about recent changes in the Superman franchise, criticizing what he calls “woke” storytelling while saying he welcomes diversity in casting. His ICE ad adds to a growing list of political statements that have kept him in the headlines long after his days in the cape ended.

The announcement comes at a time when immigration enforcement remains one of the most divisive issues in the country. ICE has faced lawsuits and protests over its detention practices, while supporters argue the agency plays a crucial role in national security. Cain’s involvement may help recruit new agents, but it has also reignited debates over how the agency operates and how celebrities use their platforms to influence political issues.

As of this week, ICE says it has seen a surge in interest from potential applicants since loosening its hiring rules and launching the recruitment drive. Whether Cain’s Superman past ultimately helps or hurts the effort remains to be seen, but his move has ensured that both the agency and its hiring push are getting plenty of attention.