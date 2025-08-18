Kristi Noem’s Makeup Transformation Is So Dramatic You Won’t Believe It’s the Same Person

Kristi Noem’s massive transformation over the years is hard to miss. The Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security has been scrutinized endlessly for allegedly undergoing under the knife. Apart from the speculation around that topic, Noem’s changed appearance can be attributed to her makeup look.

The 53-year-old is always in the headlines for her youthful appearance. Noem’s full glam makeup look has become a signature at this point. The Secretary of DHS is often seen with a full set of fake eyelashes. Surprisingly, Noem’s approach towards makeup hasn’t always been the same.

At the beginning of her political career, the 53-year-old was often seen opting for a light and natural makeup look. Back when she was the South Dakota representative, she was often spotted in her signature hairstyle that can best be described as shaggy.

On most occasions, her makeup consisted of glittery, bright eyeshadow. Noem often sported glossy lips back in the day. Her eyelashes showed heavy use of mascara, while they appeared less full than they do in the current day. It’s unclear if Noem always possessed long lashes or if the fake eyelashes she opted for back then were more natural-looking.

Kristi Noem got a MAGA makeover. But between the extensions, veneers, lip injections and Botox, she just ended up looking like fellow dog-hater, Lara Trump. pic.twitter.com/T7OVeAqTqp — Jane of the North (@JaneotN) April 29, 2024

Perhaps the most evident change in the DHS Secretary’s makeup involves her eyebrows. Back in the day, she preferred keeping her eyelashes extremely thin. It looked like Noem didn’t fill in her eyebrows with products either.

Present-day Noem opts for a filled-in eyebrow look, which makes them appear more bushy than they actually are. The most noticeable change comes with her eyelashes. Now, it’s hard to catch the 53-year-old without a set of fake eyelashes. The Secretary is always seen sporting the falsies regardless of the occasion.

Noem didn’t even deviate from her full glam look while visiting CECOT in El Salvador. Her makeup look received a lot of backlash from people online after she posted a video of herself from the mega prison.

Kristi Noem was at CECOT, the biggest jail in El Salvador.

She sent a message to illegal immigrants. pic.twitter.com/WgRh39RAC2 — AntWokFootBall (@WokBall) March 27, 2025

Netizens were quick to scrutinise her for her appearance, with many questioning if she was there for a photo op. Comparing her newer look to her past ones, it’s evident that the Secretary of DHS prefers to go much more heavy-handed on the makeup now.

The blush and bronzer are much more noticeable in her new makeup look. Her preference towards glossy lips still remains a thing decades later. It’s hard to see Noem without a face full of makeup. She has consistently stuck with her new makeup look from formal events to hikes.