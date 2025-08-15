South Park Trolls Kristi Noem Yet Again—This Time With a Brutal 7-Word Caption

South Park trolling Kristi Noem isn’t a new thing to people, and it has happened once again in the form of a seven-word comment. The Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, got trolled during the latest episode of South Park named – Got A Nut. The episode features Kristi being torn into for her admission that she killed her dog for being “untrainable,” and the worst part is that she is also seen shooting up a pet store.

Besides, she has also been mocked for her appearance, and it was also seen that her face was melting at one point, with beauty professionals handling the job. The episode has gone viral since it aired, and reports stated that more than 6.2 million people watched it in three days.

Though it hasn’t gone unnoticed, as Kristi Noem has responded to the mockery, especially concerning the part where her appearance was taken into account, saying, “It never ends, but it’s so lazy to make fun of women and how they look. Only the liberals and the extremists do that. If they wanted to criticize my job, go ahead and do that. But they can’t. They pick something petty like that.”

And this response has turned the scene into a conversation, as Kristi Noem has replied in several ways. They even changed their social media profile pictures to feature Kristi’s face melting. And then, yesterday (August 14), they trolled her again

South Park on their X handle shared a post of two stills from the episode, subtitled, “A few years ago I had to put my puppy down by shooting it in the face, because sometimes doing what’s important means doing what’s hard.” The post consists of only seven words – “Kristi Noem does things that are hard.” Eventually, multiple social media users commented on the post with one X user saying, “This is gonna be the highest-rated season ever,” and another adding, “Is it possible to marry South Park?”

On the other hand, some social media users expressed their anger, stating that the show has harmed the right-wing politicians and hasn’t done so to the Democrats when they were in power. A user even expressed his frustration, saying, “Long time South Park fan here. I am shocked to see you guys sell out. You put being funny second, just to bash this administration. Did you hire new writers? Something is off, and it stinks.”

Kristi Noem does things that are hard. pic.twitter.com/K425Tkc5wN — South Park (@SouthPark) August 14, 2025

Like several users getting entertained by the troll, some users also defend Kristi concerning her actions with their comments on the post, where a person said, “I bet 100% liberals wouldn’t have the guts to put their own pet down and end its suffering.” Reports say that South Park, in between episodes, will be taking a break for two weeks, and the upcoming episode will be ready to watch on Comedy Central on August 20 and on Paramount+ on August 21.