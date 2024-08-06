Kourtney Kardashian Was Left Horrified When Kris Jenner Pointed Out Her Flaws on the Show

The hit reality television show The Kardashians offers an unfiltered glimpse into the lives of Hollywood’s most renowned family, the Kardashian-Jenners. In one memorable episode, Kourtney Kardashian tried to have a heartfelt discussion with her mother, Kris Jenner, and sister Khloe Kardashian about therapy. However, Kris interrupted the serious conversation to comment on Kourtney’s chin dimple and uneven eyebrows, according to BuzzFeed.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Scott Dudelson

While talking to Kris, Kourtney asked, “Can I tell you something about you? What about you makes you have this need to be so controlling? Are you ever curious about yourself?” Talking about her mother's controlling nature, she said, “You weren’t like that when you were in your 20s. But also, you had a husband who led the way. And now you lead the way." She added, “You can be back in your feminine energy if you ever desire.” The reality star also spoke about the importance of self-care by not overthinking and not overdoing anything. “Do you do therapy or not?” Kourtney asked.

Kris ignored the question and redirected the conversation to a dimple on Kourtney's chin. She said, “Do you have a cute little dimple in your chin right there?” To this, Kourtney replied, “I think I do, and I honestly don’t know why it came.” Khloé chimed in and addressed the topic change as she said, “God bless Kourtney, ’cause she’s definitely trying to have this therapy talk. And God bless my mom, ’cause she’s definitely not." In the same episode, Kourtney again brings up the topic of therapy, only to be ignored once more by her mother.

kourtney kardashian is so me. she wants her family to go to therapy so bad lmaooo — Muva.jade (@muvajade) January 7, 2024

Kris grabbed Kourtney's face and said, “Let me see something... Do you think this little eyebrow is higher than that one?” “My mom tries to change the subject or not really face these types of topics," Kourtney claimed. “But it really does sink in. She sends me a video afterward saying there’s always that one daughter in the family who does things her way and who heals all the family’s generational trauma," she added. However, this didn't go well with the fans as one person wrote on Reddit, "The absolute ugliest trait I’ve ever seen on television."

The same person added, "Kris interrupting her daughter talking about therapy getting her out of an abusive relationship to nitpick at her looks." Meanwhile, talking about her therapy experience, Kourtney said, “I didn’t start a self-awareness journey knowing what I was doing. I started therapy through a toxic relationship and then learned so much about myself, about my family, about why I do certain things, about our childhood wounds, about how they show up in intimate relationships, generational trauma.” She added, “I know that people in my family would benefit from therapy. But I’m letting go of trying to change other people and just accepting everyone for who they are,” as reported by Marie Claire.