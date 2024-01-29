In an exclusive interview with Page Six, Khristianne Uy, often known as Chef K, the seasoned culinary master behind the Kardashian-Jenner clan's scrumptious delicacies, revealed the family's eating habits. Chef K revealed what keeps the Kardashians and Jenners content and satiated, from their rigorous diets to the occasional cheat dish.

The Kardashian-Jenners are well-known for their commitment to health and fitness, but Chef K admits that they enjoy carbs, particularly the grilled cheese sandwich. This quick and easy 10-minute recipe becomes a late-night staple, especially after large gatherings and wild festivities.

Chef K explained, “With Rao’s Homemade tomato sauce, it’s just the easiest 10-minute thing. Sometimes they’re like, ‘Ah, chef, you’ve been here 21 hours, but can you whip up another late-night snack?’ Actually, I started making that for them throughout the holidays, just a last-minute thing. Who doesn’t love a grilled cheese with tomato bisque, right? Like, to soak up all the liquor.”

Chef K emphasizes the need for moderation, and the Kardashian-Jenners make up for their indulgences with an intense workout routine. "They do have their pasta, they'll have their cheeses, they'll have their breads, too," the cook shared. "But they're all so active with their walks in the mornings and their gym routines." Chef K, who has been a culinary pillar for the family for nearly nine years, talks about their dedication to a controlled lifestyle while still enjoying the holiday season.

The chef, who prepares the family's meals for important holidays, notices the variety of their themed dinners, which range from Mexican and Asian to Italian-inspired evenings. She goes on to say, "I’ve noticed, too, when holidays hit, I mean, come on, no one’s trying to slim away." Despite their holiday excesses, the Kardashian-Jenners choose slightly healthier options, with Chef K assuring gluten-free selections to accommodate their preferences.

This year, Chef K introduced the family to an eggplant rollatini Christmas dinner cooked with turkey sausage and herb ricotta filling and Rao's Homemade Marinara. The chef's creative take on Kris Jenner's favorite eggplant parmesan, without breadcrumbs to keep it gluten-free, showed his ability to suit the family's culinary wants while keeping health consciousness in mind.

While the Kardashian-Jenners are well-known for their dedication to fitness and healthy eating, Chef K admits that each family member has distinct cuisine preferences. Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker follow a vegan diet, while Kim Kardashian avoids anything containing cilantro. Kendall Jenner avoids chili peppers, while Khloé Kardashian only eats chicken breast and turkey for protein.

Surprisingly, Chef K observes that the younger Kardashian-Jenner siblings are the "finicky ones" when it comes to eating. However, with a little imagination and involvement in the cooking process, the kids are eager to try new things.