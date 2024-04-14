Gwen Stefani Opens Up About 'Insecurities' in Marriage to Blake Shelton Amid Struggle with 'Overthinking'

Gwen Stefani recently delved into all the aspects of her marriage to Blake Shelton in a candid interview. Speaking to NYLON, she acknowledged the struggle she goes through because of the running rumors of divorce. She included her relationship, career, and future aspirations in the interview as well.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

"I had been going through those times where you're questioning, 'Oh my gosh, am I just getting older? Am I cute?'"," the musician asked the publication. "In my own relationship, even though I know the truth of what's happening today, you still create drama in your own mind about your insecurities and what might happen." The singer acknowledged experiencing the same insecurities when writing Purple Irises, her duet with a country music sensation. "I was in that phase of the relationship with Shelton and getting paranoid," Stefani recalled. Shelton continued, "It's an insecurity we both have." "These are conversations that she and I have with each other ‘Are you still going to love me when I’m old or if I forget who I am?’"

Gwen Stefani addresses Blake Shelton divorce rumors in new interview. pic.twitter.com/ewChrHaG3L — Goldenboy (@Stevegoldenboy1) April 10, 2024

They have been married for 3 years. Stefani refers to her husband as her best friend. She continued, "the truth is, I am in love with my best friend, and all of this shit, I'm thinking of in my brain. That's all it is. I'm overthinking." She continued by saying that although she was aware of the divorce rumors, she chose not to give them any thought. "But when you're in love and have truly aligned values, nobody can get to us," stated Stefani. "You can say whatever you want to say about our relationship. I mean, a week ago we were getting divorced again or something. It's just lies. The truth is the truth, and we know what that is." When Shelton and Stefani were filming season 7 of The Voice in 2014, they first met and fell in love. In Tishomingo, Oklahoma, on Shelton's ranch, the couple exchanged vows in 2021.

According to Life & Style, a source revealed after the New Year that Shelton was "really upset" and "disappointed" that he wasn't able to spend the night with his wife. Their insider said, "Gwen and Blake's marriage is definitely in trouble," implying that they were going through a difficult time. "Lately, they’ve been at odds about everything from career decisions and the parenting of her three boys to where they spend most of their time." "The tension continues to grow, and Blake and Gwen are drifting apart as a result," said the source at the end. Stefani just got back together with her ex-boyfriend Tony Kanal. The two have teamed up with their former band, 'No Doubt,' to play two weekends of Coachella from April 12 to April 21. Kanal and Stefani began dating in their teens and broke up just before the release of their third album, 'Tragic Kingdom,' as per The Sun.