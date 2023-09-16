In a newly discovered email from 2010, President Joe Biden reportedly criticized his then-boss, former President Barack Obama, for seemingly plagiarising remarks Joe Biden made when campaigning for the 2008 elections. The email was discovered among the troves of data on Hunter Biden's abandoned laptop, and he implied that then-President Obama had copied language from his father's own speeches, especially regarding the emotional impact of job loss on families.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mitchell Layton

Also Read: Joe Biden Once Told His Ex-Mother-in-law That He Intends to be the President of The United States

Hunter Biden, President Biden's son, sent an email to his father's personal account, auks@att.blackberry.net, on September 7, 2010, a day after Obama delivered a pro-union address at Laborfest in Milwaukee. Hunter referenced a section of Obama's speech in this email and said: "Interesting language from the President: They (his grandparents) would tell me about seeing their fathers or uncles losing their jobs...how it wasn't just a loss of a paycheck that stung. It was the blow to their dignity, their sense of self-worth."

As per the Daily Mail, Hunter then inquired, "Wonder where he got that from?" He added, "I'm surprised he didn't finish with the long walk up a short flight of stairs. Pretty amazing." President Biden's response to his son was short and to the point: "No grace."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Joe Biden's 2008 addresses contained similar views. "That’s how you come to believe, to the very core of your being, that work is more than a paycheck," Biden said in his acceptance speech for the Democratic Vice Presidential nomination in August 2008. "It’s dignity. It’s respect." In a November 2008 address, Biden expanded on the emotional toll of job loss, saying, "You know, when a job is lost or a house is foreclosed on, it's not just an economic loss, it's emotionally devastating for a family." The current President then recalled his own youth and said, "It's about a parent having to make that long walk up a short flight of stairs, like my dad did when I was 10 years old, and walk into the child's bedroom and say, honey, I'm sorry — I'm sorry but Daddy lost his job or Mommy lost her job."

Also Read: Here's Why Joe Biden's Son, Hunter Biden Was Arrested Recently

Back in 2010 Joe Biden said Barack Obama had "no grace". pic.twitter.com/XeW8sFGQz0 — Andrew Wilkow (@WilkowMajority) September 13, 2023

The historical background surrounding Joe Biden's earlier troubles with plagiarism adds to the intrigue of this email exchange. During his first presidential campaign in 1988, it was revealed that Biden had taken parts of a speech from then-UK Labour leader Neil Kinnock, claiming Kinnock's story of being the first in his family to attend university as his own, without referencing the Brit politician. Furthermore, during his first year of law school at Syracuse University, Biden was accused of using "five pages of a published law review article without quotation or citation," as per the dean, reports Fox News.

Also Read: Biden's Impeachment Inquiry Will 'Expose The Truth,' Says Marjorie Taylor Greene

Joe Biden's email address, auks@att.blackberry.net, is listed as one of his contact routes with family members. This identification is significant since it validates the email conversation in question. It is important to note that the auks@att.blackberry.net email address is associated with Archmere Academy, the high school attended by both Joe Biden and his son Hunter, thus verifying its connection with the Biden family.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kris Connor

In another email dated June 14, 2011, Joe Biden signed off as "Love Dad," showing an intimate conversation with his son Hunter in which he joked about 'stealing' his granddaughter Naomi for dinner one evening. The findings in these emails have gotten a lot of attention, but according to Fox News, neither the White House, President Obama's office, nor Hunter Biden's legal representatives have responded to calls for comment.

More from Inquisitr

Joe Biden Uses Humorous ‘Bedtime’ Remark To Dodge Question About Meeting China's President

US Poll Divided Over Joe Biden’s Impeachment Inquiry After Son Hunter Biden Was Criminally Charged