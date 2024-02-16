Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have recently revealed intimate details surrounding the conception of their adorable son, Rocky. The couple shared details about this special moment with their fans on social media, shedding light on the circumstances surrounding Rocky’s conception. According to the revelations made by Kourtney and Travis, Rocky, who is now three months old, was conceived during their luxurious getaway to the Amangiri desert resort in Utah.

This exciting revelation came to the surface as Kardashian commemorated the anniversary of their trip by sharing a series of pictures on Instagram, captioning the post with, "One year ago today." Barker affirmed the prominence of the trip by commenting, "We made baby Rocky," affirming that their son was conceived during this memorable vacation.

As per Mirror, in the pictures shared by Kourtney, the couple can be seen enjoying the gorgeous surroundings of the Amangiri resort, with Kourtney flaunting her natural beauty in a red bikini. Fans were intrigued by Kardashian’s elegance and glamour as she posed amid the snowy landscape, flaunting her toned physique with confidence. The couple’s intimate pictures, including a cozy soak in an outdoor hot tub, added to the romantic ambiance of their getaway.

The Amangiri resort, famous for its understated luxury and impeccable accommodations, provided the perfect backdrop for Kourtney and Travis’s romantic escapade. Situated amid the stunning red-rock country of Utah, the resort facilitates guests unparalleled privacy and breathtaking views, making it an ideal situation for a memorable vacation. One fan commented, “Well this is just the perfect cozy romantic situation. This brings me to my next point.. calculating the date of conception 😁.”

As per Page Six. the romantic atmosphere of the resort undoubtedly contributed to the magic of the moment, as fans were elated to have insights into Rocky’s conception. Kardashian and Barker’s revelation sheds light on the joyous journey they have embarked on together as a couple and as parents. Despite facing hurdles along the way, including Kardashian’s hospitalization during her pregnancy, the couple’s bond has grown stronger with the arrival of their son Rocky.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gotham

Their blended family, which includes Kourtney's three children from her previous relationship and Travis's two children, reflects their commitment to creating a loving and supportive environment for their children.

She shared regarding her troubled pregnancy, “As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”