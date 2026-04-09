Kimmel Jokes About Trump’s Hands after White House Issues Statement on Health Concerns

While questions about Donald Trump’s health intensified this week after he briefly disappeared from public view, Jimmy Kimmel was sharpening his sword with observations about how the White House was quick to defend the president’s absence. The rest was late-night television dynamite, per Atlanta Black Star.

The weekend was fodder for late-night show host Kimmel who left no stone unturned as he mocked Trump. During his monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live! he spoke about the President’s disappearance and the White House’s response to brush off the bruises on his hands. He rounded off the conversation by stating, “I don’t know about you. I find it very comforting to know those tiny badly bruised hands are on the wheel of this country.”

The speculation about Trump’s whereabouts began when he went MIA for nearly three days and people started to notice. His absence fueled rumors that he had been hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, with the alleged footage of a presidential motorcade at a hospital to boot. Later, it was found that the video dated back to 2024.

The President then reappeared at his golf property in Virginia on Sunday. He smiled broadly and gave a thumbs-up in a photo that was taken while he was on the course. However, online users quickly noted that he had two Band-Aids on his fingers and his hand appeared discolored.

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“You know, there’s a rumor going around over the weekend that Trump had been hospitalized at Walter Reed because he didn’t appear in public from Wednesday to Sunday,” Kimmel remarked to the audience. He stated that “our deranged President never goes more than 12 minutes without speaking to the press.” He noted that Trump’s silence stood out because he typically frequently engages with the media.

He noted that even though there was no proof of hospitalization “he definitely should have been.” The remark drew laughter from the audience.

The White House did respond to the rumors about the President’s health because he went MIA. “Deranged liberals cook up insane conspiracy theories when @POTUS goes 12 hours without speaking to press. (They said nothing when Biden routinely went 12 days without speaking to press) Fear not! President Trump literally never stops working,” the White House penned.

When Donald Trump did reappear, Kimmel pointed out the rude awakening many people experienced. “Yesterday on Easter Sunday, of all the days, we woke up to this.”

Jimmy Kimmel puts Trump’s weekend rant in ‘grandpa at Easter brunch’ terms. pic.twitter.com/YrkvZ1wTzs — LateNighter (@latenightercom) April 7, 2026

He then talked about Trump’s Truth Social post where he demanded that Iran open the Strait of Hormuz or “you’ll be living in Hell.” Kimmel aptly threw in, “I believe that’s a letter from Paul to the Corinthians.”

The White House Easter Egg Roll was also not off limits for the comedian. Trump and Melania Trump attended the annual event. Kimmel waxed lyrical about how the Easter Bunny was alongside the president when he started talking about “hostile” Iran in the middle of a family event. “I have to believe that this would rank among, if not at the top of the most preposterous moments in White House Easter Egg Roll history,” he said.

Speaking about how Trump asked the “egg people” if they voted for him or “low IQ person” Kamala Harris, Kimmel made an observation about Melania. “Every time he speaks, it makes me wonder how Melania is able to not jump off that balcony in front of everyone,” Kimmel said.

Kimmel also spoke about other bizarre moments over the long weekend such as Trump’s remarks about Biden’s autopen and joking about becoming Venezuela’s president.