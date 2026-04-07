Trump Says He Might Run for Venezuela President As He Can “Quickly Learn Spanish”

President Donald Trump’s interest in the presidency now appears to extend beyond U.S. borders. Previously, Trump floated the idea of running for a third term as U.S. president, despite it being unconstitutional. On Monday, he said he might even run for Venezuela’s presidency and claimed he would win.

Referring to the prospect as a “wonderful option,” Trump said Monday: “The people of Venezuela say that if I ran for president there, I’m polling higher than anybody has ever polled in Venezuela. So after I’m finished with this, I can go to Venezuela.”

He added, “I will quickly learn Spanish. It won’t take too long. I’m good at languages, and I will go to Venezuela. I’m going to run for president. But we’re very happy with the president-elect that we have right now.”

Trump: “I’m polling higher than anybody has ever polled in Venezuela. So after I’m finished with this I can got to Venezuela. I will quickly learn Spanish. It won’t take long. I’m good at language. I will go to Venezuela. I’m going to run for president.” pic.twitter.com/BnJmmWo5XM — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) April 6, 2026

Trump previously criticized Venezuela in January. Claims surrounding actions involving Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and the installation of Delcy Rodríguez as acting president have circulated, though these developments remain contested and require independent verification.

While Trump said he is satisfied with Venezuela’s current leadership, his remarks Monday suggested broader ambitions. The comments also come amid heightened tensions involving Iran, where the 79-year-old has continued to assert that a deal remains possible, despite Iranian officials rejecting such claims.

Meanwhile, Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz presents ongoing geopolitical challenges. Trump has issued strong warnings regarding the waterway, as rising fuel prices linked to the situation continue to impact global markets.

Trump had previously said the U.S. did not depend on the strait remaining open. However, fuel prices have surged since the conflict began, raising concerns about potential economic strain on American consumers if tensions persist.

Amid growing tensions, the president’s comments about running for Venezuela’s presidency drew attention for their timing. His remarks about quickly learning Spanish also prompted discussion about his approach to international leadership.

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Despite emphasizing his willingness to learn Spanish on Monday, Trump expressed a different stance last month while addressing Latin American leaders at the Shield of the Americas Summit.

Praising Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the son of Cuban immigrants, the president said Rubio had “a language advantage,” adding that he was not interested in learning another language due to time constraints.

As a result, Trump’s remarks about learning Spanish appeared inconsistent with his earlier statements, adding to a pattern of shifting positions on international issues, including developments related to Iran.