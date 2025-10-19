Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Most CRINGE Speeches That Left Everyone Squirming

When one talks about the MAGA women, how can they possibly forget Kimberly Guilfoyle? Well, she is quite the character. She was once married to California Governor Gavin Newsom. However, Kimberly soon changed political sides after her divorce and got engaged to Donald Trump Jr. There were rumors that Donald Trump Jr. was having an affair, which led to their divorce.

For years now, Guilfoyle has been an avid Trump supporter and has shown passion towards the Republican cause. She expressed her support when she delivered a fervent address to an empty room at the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Anyone watching the speech would not have guessed that the room was empty. Guilfoyle was speaking loudly and animatedly about how Trump can save the country if reelected. Many in the audience paid less attention to her speech, which they felt was written in all caps. Social media trolled her, saying her speech was full of exclamation marks, and they had to cover their ears most of the time.

“Kimberly Guilfoyle Yells Into the Void,” The Cut’s headline read. “Donald Trump Jr.’s Girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle Shouts Her Endorsement in RNC Speech,” people chimed in. X users also expressed how mortified they were by the speech.

“How embarrassing. She’s yelling and shaking her fist. Oh my!” one wrote. “Why is she screaming at me?” another asked. Someone else added, “That’s weird,” while another quipped, “Crickets lmaooooo (so weird without an audience).” “She seems even more unhinged if you watch this clip with the sound off!” someone else joked.

Nonetheless, it seems like Guilfoyle did not learn much from her experience and trolling. The speeches that followed in the years have been equally awkward. In fact, some of her speeches have been downright uncomfortable to watch.

When the 2024 presidential election countdown began, the frequency of Kimberly’s awkward speeches increased. In fact, even some of MAGA’s biggest supporters did not care about what Kimberly had to say. One of the cringeworthy moments was in February 2024, when she addressed a crowd at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

Some said it is clear that money can’t buy manners, because the audience did not stop talking amongst themselves, even though Guilfole was trying to deliver a speech. In a viral X video, the crowd can be heard shouting enough for Kimberly’s voice to get drowned out. Lastly, Kimberly was forced to say, “Excuse me. If you are talking you’re being very bad. You’re not being best.”

The embarrassment did not end here, because the crowd did not stop talking among themselves and ignored her plea completely. This could have been avoided if Guilfoyle had used her 2020 RNC voice. Alas, she continued speaking and remained subdued while the audience kept talking.

People quickly took to social media, and one even wrote, “C’mon Kim Guilfoyle…. You know how to get their attention,” accompanied by a video of Guilfoyle delivering her 2020 RNC speech. ” Another added, “Mar-a-Lago Housewives Episode? Bravo.” One commented, “She just told a group full of adults that they’re being bad?” A user asked, “Kimberly can’t read her audience. That is their best. Duh.”

Gilfoyle’s unsuccessful Mar-a-Lago speech wasn’t the last. During her appearance at the Florida Republican Party annual dinner in September 2024, the crowd was silent during her speech. Her speech delivery was quite different from her 2020 RNC shouting; here, she spoke in a weird singsong manner. “Americans from all walks of life have had enough of the Democrats’ decline. And we are ready, we are willing, and we can spark a new era of American exceptionalism,” Guilfoyle declared before pausing for applause, which failed to start.