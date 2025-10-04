Kimberly Guilfoyle and Lauren Sánchez Have More in Common Than You Think – And It’s Seriously Striking

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Lauren Sánchez are two accomplished women who frequently make headlines, whether for their personal lives or professional ventures. The most surprising fact? They’ve been leading strikingly parallel lives, often without even realizing it.

Sanchez, popular as a journalist, gained even more popularity when she started dating Jeff Bezos. Kimberly Guilfoyle got the media attention after she married Donald Trump Jr. Both Sanchez and Guilfoyle have been in the middle of controversies when it comes to their love life.

It’s been claimed that Lauren and Jeff began dating while both were still married to other partners. The same goes for Guilfoyle; before she was linked to Trump Jr., she was married to Gavin Newsom, who had been unfaithful to her. She later married Eric Villency, with whom she shares a son, before divorcing in 2009.

Both women have faced speculation about plastic surgery, as their facial features appear to have changed noticeably over the years. Sanchez’s lip fillers have migrated to the rest of the face, making it look puffy. People say she needs to go easy on fillers.

I posted about Lauren Sanchez changing her looks so here’s a side by side of them then and now! She was a beautiful woman & didn’t need anything done,but it’s her body & her https://t.co/SmJZfYAOhV long as she’s happy that’s all that matters.This does look like a Maralago special pic.twitter.com/co8hLcfqav — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) May 28, 2025

Guilfoyle is known for her frozen expressions and puffy lips, which commonly happen with Botox and fillers. Rumors of plastic surgery and the so-called ‘MAGA face’ trend never seem to fade for either woman, though both have also branched out into writing.

Both of them have published children’s books, which may not have been a big hit, but do count as accomplishments. Furthermore, both Guilfoyle and Sanchez had seats at Fox News. Sanchez hosted The View twice and then became a co-host on Good Day L.A and an anchor on News at Ten. Guilfoyle hosted Court TV’s Both Sides, Anderson Cooper 360, The Five, and The Lineup, to name a few.

Both women were born in 1969, growing up just one state apart, unaware of each other’s existence yet living parallel lives. Despite growing up in separate states, they gravitated towards California and built careers. They even hold distinct professional licenses — Guilfoyle as a practicing attorney and Sánchez as a licensed pilot. On their own way, they followed their hearts as well as their families, who pushed them towards it.

Apart from these accomplishments, the two have been part-time actresses. Guilfoyle starred in Happily Ever After, and Sanchez was a part of Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer and The Day After Tomorrow.