Lauren Sánchez Bezos Shows Off Pouty New Look – But Viewers Think Her Lips Might Burst

Each time Lauren Sanchez Bezos steps out, there’s a new plastic surgery speculation. She attended the September 2025 gala to benefit the Kering Foundation and posted about it on her Instagram. This time it’s her lips again!

Her face has changed a lot since her journalist days; even the smallest changes are now noticed as she’s become more popular. She was seen with a fresh pair of enhanced lips with new fillers.

This was her first red carpet event after the wedding, and her gown completely reflected that, too. Her lips look recently done amidst other changes she may have made in the past months. Despite having a fuller pout after multiple filler rounds, Sanchez Bezos doesn’t seem to stop getting them filled to maintain their volume.

Lauren Sánchez Bezos made her first red carpet appearance since her June marriage to Jeff Bezos, wearing a head-turning gown at the Kering Foundation's Caring for Woman dinner in New York City Sept. 11.



Many people joke that they look like they’ll explode at any moment with all the fillers. The giveaway for new procedure is the change in shape and volume, especially noticeable in photos where she isn’t smiling. One Reddit user commented. ‘She’d better start checking air pressure: her chest and lips are inflating at similar rates.’ One X user commented, ’Too bad that a bee stung her on the lips.’

Sanchez could benefit from going easy on the fillers, as experts warn that they migrate around the face. That is why they need to be filled repeatedly. So Sanchez could give her lips a fresh start after her wedding, like she did with her Instagram page, where she wiped everything that she posted before.

The children’s book author has never confirmed getting surgeries or procedures done, but her pout has appeared to be bumpy and shapeless at times, often needing to be fixed. According to an expert injector, Pamela Weinberger, ‘She needs to have her lips dissolved and start over.’

She explains how Sanchez Bezos’ filler has reached the submucosal area, affecting the natural shape. So when she smiles, it’s obvious even to someone who isn’t an expert. This filler has made her top lip larger than the lower, giving an unsymmetrical appearance.

I'm surprised, and a little disappointed, that Lauren Sanchez's fake lips didn't explode during reentry.



Sanchez Bezos has always been under the radar for her changing face and body. The overdone fillers and Botox have left her face looking puffy and animated even when she smiles.

If she wants to dissolve some of her fillers, Dr. Frederick Weniger of Weniger Plastic Surgery explains she could do that with Hyaluronidase to get a more natural look. But if she has silicone injectable, then she won’t be able to dissolve them.