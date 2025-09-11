Celebrity

Lauren Sánchez Can’t Escape Plastic Surgery Rumors as Expert Reveals the Dead Giveaway of a ‘Surgery Gone Wrong’

Published on: September 11, 2025 at 9:27 AM ET

Professional plastic surgeon shares how this one feature of Lauren Sánchez Bezos reveals that she has gone under the knife.

Lauren Sanchez before and after the alleged plastic surgery
Lauren Sanchez before and after the alleged plastic surgery

Lauren Sánchez Bezos has been plagued by rumors about getting plastic surgery done since she rose to fame. Netizens have endlessly argued whether the former journalist has gone under the knife or not. Several medical professionals have also weighed in with their expert opinions. An expert recently shared which feature of Lauren’s gives away that she might have opted for cosmetic enhancements.

Time and time again, social media users who are convinced that the 55-year-old has undergone surgery have debated about the extent of the surgeries. An expert has come forward to reveal what they think about the discussion.

Dr. Frederick Weniger spoke to The List while revealing that there is one telltale sign in Lauren’s face that shows she has undergone multiple surgeries. The expert explains how a surgery going wrong might have given Lauren’s lips the appearance that it does right now.

“When lips appear to rest apart in the center even when the mouth is closed, that can sometimes be a sign of over-volumization or poor volumization with filler,” the doctor told the outlet. He explained how “excess filler” can add weight to an individual’s lip tissue or even make their lip tissue rigid. If the following does occur, it prevents a person’s lips from “sealing naturally.”

Another reason, according to the doctor, that Lauren’s lips appear the way they do could be because the lip filler was placed “disproportionately.” Dr.Weniger also explained that the same mishap can be reversed if operated on once again.

“Hyaluronidase can be used to dissolve hyaluronic acid-based fillers and restore a more natural lip seal,” he shared. The surgeon added that if the problem is caused by surgical alteration or scar tissue, course correction might be more complex. He went on to add that if the gap between her lips could have been caused by the 55-year-old opting for several surgeries on her lips.

The expert also noted that if Sánchez had opted for a natural look, the current problem would have never arisen. “The line between tasteful enhancement and ‘too much’ is crossed when the result no longer looks like it could exist in nature,” the surgeon noted.

He pointed out how people often overdo it by opting for “inflated” lips rather than “fuller ones.” Dr. Weniger also shared how some people often go overboard in the “pursuit of erasing every line.” He noted how a surgeon’s approach should be to achieve a more subtle look. I want people to say, ‘She has nice lips,’ not ‘Look at her lips,'” the surgeon added.

