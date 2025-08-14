Plastic surgery buzz has been swirling around Lauren Sánchez Bezos for quite some time now. With every new photo, the speculation only grows. Over the years, as she’s spent more time in the spotlight, her appearance has sparked more curiosity. Side-by-side comparisons of past and present photos reveal a face that’s changed very much, and not everyone thinks it’s for the better.

While Sánchez Bezos herself has never confirmed or denied getting cosmetic work done, many believe she doesn’t really need to. Several plastic surgeons have weighed in. They suggested that the changes in her features speak volumes. As one expert told Page Six, lip fillers and facelifts are likely just the beginning of the list.

Online, opinions have been mixed, and at times, brutally honest. Critics argue that the cosmetic tweaks may have taken away more than they added. Many fans who admired her earlier look say they miss the natural beauty she used to radiate. Even though she still turns heads today, it’s hard not to feel a little nostalgic for her pre-surgery glow.

While the younger generation is getting ghosted, Lauren Sánchez, post-menopause and engaged five times, managed to marry one of the richest men in the world. Say what you will, but clearly she’s the prize. https://t.co/e3XKQ2Z4cW — Brittany Hugoboom (@BritHugoboom) July 1, 2025

Take her red carpet moment from 2003 at the premiere of Hollywood Homicide, for example. Her features back then looked fresh and balanced, and her lips, though full, weren’t as plumped up as they appear in recent photos. Now, the enhancements have drawn attention, but mostly to the surgery rumors rather than her style or presence.

It’s rare these days to catch Lauren without a full face of makeup. But rewind to the early 2000s, and she often went bare-faced. She looked effortlessly stunning while doing it. Her skin may not have been as smooth as it is now, but that bit of natural texture only added to her charm. In fact, it made her look more grounded and relatable, like someone who didn’t need a glam squad to shine.

Plastic surgeons believe she may have also had rhinoplasty, according to Page Six. Though it’s subtler than some of her other changes, old photos suggest her nose used to be a little wider and less sculpted. By the mid-2000s, it seemed more refined, perhaps closer to what’s traditionally considered attractive. Still, fans argue her original nose gave her face more personality.

Her smile is another thing people remember fondly. Sure, she still has a dazzling grin, and those teeth look whiter than ever. But some wonder if veneers have made that smile feel a little less real. One throwback photo shows Lauren in sunglasses, makeup-free, laughing like she didn’t have a care in the world. That kind of genuine joy? Hard to fake, even with perfect teeth.

Then there’s the 2002 Glamour and Entertainment Tonight Emmy party, a snapshot where Sánchez Bezos is all smiles, and it’s clear she’s genuinely glowing. That kind of wide, emotional expression has become rare in recent years. “Her limited range of expression could be a symptom of all the Botox and fillers she’s said to have gotten,” the article suggests, and that might explain why even her biggest smiles can look a little tense today.

I don’t understand why Lauren Sánchez fucked up her body and face like that. The plastic surgeon should be arrested. Her as well. I mean, this is atrocious. pic.twitter.com/wcLtqbpyJf — Marty. (@Atwitisborn) August 9, 2025

In older photos, her eyes also looked different. Slightly smaller and softer. Board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Matthew Nykiel told Glam that Sánchez Bezos may have had blepharoplasty, a procedure that creates a more alert look by reshaping the eyelids. While her eyes now appear rounder, especially when she’s smiling or wearing heavy makeup, they often still look narrow, like in her wedding photo with Jeff Bezos. Before any speculated procedures, her eyes had a warmth and softness that many people feel gave her a more natural appeal.